Mavs' Doncic, Hawks' Young lead NBA Rising Stars teams

  Updated: 01-02-2020 02:54 IST
  Created: 01-02-2020 02:26 IST
Mavs' Doncic, Hawks' Young lead NBA Rising Stars teams
NBA All-Stars Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks headline the rosters of first- and second-year players chosen to play in the NBA Rising Stars game on Feb. 14. The game will be at the United Center in Chicago, kicking off All-Star Weekend, and pits players from the United States against an international roster. NBA assistant coaches selected the Rising Stars rosters.

The All-Star Game is scheduled on Feb. 16. This is the second Rising Stars selection for Doncic and Young, high first-round selections in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Young, of the Atlanta Hawks, is joined on the American squad by forwards Miles Bridges and PJ Washington, and guard Devonte' Graham (all with the Charlotte Hornets); center Wendell Carter Jr. (Chicago Bulls); guards Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn (Miami Heat); forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and guard Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies), and forward Eric Paschall (Golden State Warriors). Zion Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in 2019 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans, will replace Carter, who has been out with a sprained right ankle since early this month. He is expected to remain sidelined until after the All-Star break.

Selected to the World Team with Doncic, from Slovenia, are Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, New York Knicks guard/forward RJ Barrett, Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (all from Canada); Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (Bahamas); Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (Japan) and center Moritz Wagner (Germany); Detroit Pistons guard/forward Svi Mykhailiuk (Ukraine); and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie (Nigeria). Hachimura is the first native of Japan to be selected for the Rising Stars game, which is in its 26th year.

Doncic sustained a sprained right ankle in practice on Thursday, and the Dallas Morning News reported he is expected to miss two weeks, putting his appearance in both All-Star Weekend games in jeopardy. TNT will televise the Rising Stars game at 9 p.m. ET on Feb. 14.

