Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surging Panthers look to remain hot against Canadiens

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 03:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 02:29 IST
Surging Panthers look to remain hot against Canadiens
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@FlaPanthers)

The Florida Panthers have won a season-high six straight games overall plus four in a row on the road, and they'll look to keep rolling Saturday afternoon when they visit the Montreal Canadiens. With the win streak has come a new Panthers' victory song: "Last Night a DJ Saved My Life," a 1983 post-disco hit from Indeep. The song was selected by Panthers forward Frank Vatrano, who heard it in a restaurant during a recent road trip to New York.

"It gets people going," Panthers center Vincent Trocheck told the team's website. "It's been our go-to song after wins." The Panthers have won a bunch lately, namely 13 times in their past 17 games.

Florida leads the NHL in average goals per game (3.67) and has outscored opponents 30-17 during its six-game win streak. But the Panthers have been idle since Jan. 21, and the concern in the organization is that there will be some rust on Saturday. The Panthers are led by All-Star Jonathan Huberdeau (65 points) and captain Aleksander Barkov (54 points), but winger Mike Hoffman deserves mention, too. Hoffman is on a 10-game point streak with five goals and eight assists during that span.

Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky also has been hot with four straight wins and an 8-3-0 record in his past 11 starts. Meanwhile, Montreal is 5-2-0 in its past seven games. The Canadiens are powered by center Tomas Tatar, who leads the team in goals (18) and assists (28). He also has a club-best seven power-play tallies.

Winger Max Domi leads the team in power-play assists (10), and captain Shea Weber tops the Canadiens in ice time (24:18). Weber has 12 goals and 21 assists, ranking tied for fourth on the team in points -- first among defensemen. Canadiens goalie Carey Price has made 42 of the team's 52 starts, sporting a 21-17-4 record with a 2.80 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. The former Hart and Vezina Trophy recipient has allowed one goal or fewer in four of his past six games.

In Price's only matchup against the Panthers this season, he was on the wrong end of a 6-5 decision at Florida on Dec. 29. Barkov and Huberdeau both scored twice in that game. "Carey Price is one of the best goalies ever to play this game -- huge respect to him," Barkov said. "Just playing against (Montreal), I feel there's extra motivation -- good crowd always."

Over his career against the Panthers, Price is 12-7-3 with two shutouts, a 2.01 GAA and a .933 save percentage. Canadiens coach Claude Julien said he didn't like the defense his team played in front of Price in that Dec. 29 game.

"You can't play pond hockey in this league and expect to win," Julien said. "Five goals should be enough to win if you play well defensively." Although the Canadiens are 0-1-0 against the Panthers this season, they went 3-1-0 against Florida in 2018-19.

A lot could ride with Bobrovsky, who is expected to start Saturday's game. Bobrovsky is 19-12-4 this season with a 3.24 GAA and an .898 save percentage.

The two-time Vezina Trophy recipient beat the Canadiens on Dec. 29, but he also allowed five goals in that wild affair. In his career against Montreal, Bobrovsky is 11-6-1 with a 2.23 GAA and a .930 save percentage. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

WMSS 2020: Axens Solutions aims to achieve 20 pct biofuels, cites Harshit Agarwal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-Countdown to Brexit as Britain prepares to cast off from EU

The United Kingdom leaves the European Union on Friday with a mixture of joy, anger and indifference, casting off into the unknown after nearly five decades and dealing a blow to Europes attempt to forge unity from the ruins of World War Tw...

UPDATE 1-Democrats announce new debate rules likely to allow Bloomberg to join

The Democratic Party on Friday announced new rules around how presidential hopefuls can qualify to take part in debates, changes likely to allow billionaire media mogul Michael Bloomberg to join the stage in February.Starting with the debat...

UPDATE 1-Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan say final agreement on Blue Nile dam ready by next month

Ministers from Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan said on Friday a final agreement will be signed by the end of February on the giant Blue Nile hydropower dam that sparked a years-long diplomatic crisis between Cairo and Addis Ababa.The countries ha...

UPDATE 1-Democrats announce new debate rules likely to allow Bloomberg to join

The Democratic Party on Friday announced new rules around how presidential hopefuls can qualify to take part in debates, changes likely to allow billionaire media mogul Michael Bloomberg to join the stage in February.Starting with the debat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020