Mets sign slugging 1B Adams to minor league deal

  Reuters
  Updated: 01-02-2020 05:56 IST
  Created: 01-02-2020 05:41 IST
Mets sign slugging 1B Adams to minor league deal

The New York Mets signed veteran first baseman Matt Adams to a minor league contract, the team announced Friday. According to the announcement, Adams will be invited to the major league portion of spring training with the Mets next month.

The Mets are familiar with Adams after he played most of the last two seasons with their National League East rivals, the Washington Nationals. Adams hit .226 last season with the World Series-winning Nationals, smacking 20 home runs with 56 RBIs in 111 games (71 starts). Adams, 31, has proved to be a valuable contributor off the bench, with his 11 homers and 49 RBIs leading all active pinch hitters -- though he struggled as a pinch hitter in 2019, going just 3-for-33 (.091) with 19 strikeouts in that role.

The left-handed-hitting Adams was a 23rd-round draft pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2009. He broke into the big leagues by 2012, developing into a lineup regular with pop (15 or more homers three times with the Cardinals) before being traded to the Atlanta Braves in May 2017. Adams signed with the Nationals in 2018 before being waived that August, with the Cardinals picking him up for the pennant race. Adams again signed a deal with Washington before the 2019 season.

Pete Alonso, the reigning NL Rookie of the Year who led the majors with 53 home runs last season, is firmly entrenched as the starter at first base for the Mets entering the 2020 season

