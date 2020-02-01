Left Menu
NFL notebook: Chiefs, 49ers listed as healthy for Super Bowl

Injuries will not be the main storyline heading into Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. The final injury report of the week on Friday revealed that the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs do not have any players with game-day designations heading into the battle in Miami for the NFL championship.

For San Francisco, running back Tevin Coleman (shoulder), linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) were full participants in practice on Friday. They were limited participants earlier in the week. Coleman's availability had been in question after he dislocated his shoulder in the 49ers' win over Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 19. As for Kansas City, defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf), tight ends Travis Kelce (knee) and Deon Yelder (Achilles), and center Austin Reiter (wrist) were full participants for the third straight day.

--Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick confirmed Friday that he'll return for the 2020 season, his 16th in the NFL. Appearing on ESPN's "Golic and Wingo," he said that he pondered retirement but is coming back with the blessing of his wife and seven children. General manager Chris Grier said last week that he expected the 37-year-old Fitzpatrick would be on the team in 2020.

The Dolphins started last season 0-7 under first-year coach Brian Flores but finished 5-11. The Dolphins have the No. 5 pick in the NFL draft and are expected to pick a quarterback. They are known to like former Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa, who could spend a year learning from Fitzpatrick as he recovers from hip surgery. --John Pagano, who was fired as a senior defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach of the Houston Texans on Jan. 18, has been hired as the new outside linebackers coach of the Denver Broncos, multiple media outlets reported.

The Denver Post reported that Pagano interviewed with head coach Vic Fangio on Thursday at the Broncos' facility. The 52-year-old Pagano, who has been a defensive coordinator with the Oakland Raiders (2017) and the then-San Diego Chargers (2012-16), is replacing Brandon Staley, who was hired in January to become defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams.

