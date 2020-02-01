Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Holmes elbows rivals aside for 36-hole lead at Phoenix Open

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Phoenix
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 07:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 07:52 IST
Golf-Holmes elbows rivals aside for 36-hole lead at Phoenix Open

American J.B. Holmes used a sizzling five-hole stretch to earn a one-shot lead after the second round at the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Friday. After going five under par over five holes earlier in the round, Holmes bogeyed his final hole after a poor approach shot and shot six-under-par 65 on another perfect day in the desert at TPC Scottsdale.

With a 13-under 129 total, he headed the first-round pacesetter Wyndham Clark, who could not come close to emulating his opening 61, shooting eight shots higher. Billy Horschel and South Korean An Byeong-hun were equal third on 11-under, while Scott Piercy, boosted by the first ace of his career, with a six-iron from 194 yards at the seventh hole, trailed by three shots.

Holmes last had the halfway lead at the British Open in July, sharing it with eventual champion Shane Lowry on that occasion. He played Friday with medical tape on his right elbow, a joint that has afflicted him for years and which required an in-round massage from his trainer on Thursday.

"I made a few longer putts yesterday but still put well today," said Holmes, a two-times Phoenix winner. Second-placed Clark did not quite fire on all cylinders but did his chances of little harm.

"I wanted to extend my lead. Unfortunately didn't have my best today," said second-year tour player Clark, adding that he still felt confident with his game. Among the big names, Spanish world number three Jon Rahm (68) had steam coming from his ears after two bogeys in the final three holes left him six shots off the pace in his adopted hometown.

Rahm's poor finish came out of the blue following a run of five straight birdies. "Could not be an easier finish but to finish two over par on those three holes kind of pisses me off," Rahm said.

"Playing great golf and then an absolutely terrible finish honestly. It's just rough." Defending champion Rickie Fowler rallied with the day's second-best score, shooting 65 to make the cut, though he trailed Holmes by 10 strokes.

But the puzzling decline of former world number one Jordan Spieth continued as the Texan missed the cut with his one-over total. Spieth has had only two top-10 finishes in the past eight months.

"I really wanted to play the weekend. I had a bunch of buddies come into town and wanted to give them something to watch the next couple of days," said Spieth, who blamed poor putting for his early exit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

218 confirmed coronavirus patients in China have recovered, discharged from hospitals: Chinese envoy

As many as 218 patients diagnosed with the new strain of coronavirus have recovered and subsequently discharged from hospitals in China, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said on Friday. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sun Weidong...

Israeli Arabs fear for their future under Trump peace plan

Umm Al-Fahm Israel, Feb 1 AFP In the Israeli Arab town of Umm al-Fahm residents are scared and angry over US President Donald Trumps peace plan which sees them as part of a future Palestinian state. At the same time, the deal of the century...

Rockets go small to hold off Mavericks

James Harden and Russell Westbrook combined for 67 points and the undersized Houston Rockets squared their season series against the visiting Dallas Mavericks with a 128-121 win Friday at Toyota Center. Harden posted 35 points, a season-hig...

James Anderson asks to remove the 'Mankading law'

England pacer James Anderson has asked the International Cricket Council ICC and Marylebone Cricket Club MCC to remove the law regarding Mankading. His remarks came as Afghanistans spinner resorted to Mankading to dismiss a Pakistan batsman...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020