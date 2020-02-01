Left Menu
Siakam powers Raptors over Pistons in Gasol's absence

Siakam powers Raptors over Pistons in Gasol's absence
Pascal Siakam had 30 points, seven rebounds and four assists and the visiting Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to 10 games by rolling past the struggling Detroit Pistons, 105-92, on Friday. Serge Ibaka contributed 21 points, six rebounds and three assists. Fred VanVleet supplied 16 points, eight rebounds and nine assists for the Raptors, who led most of the way.

Norman Powell led Toronto's reserves with 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals and Chris Boucher chipped in eight points, seven rebounds and three blocks as the Raptors made 51.8 percent of their shot attempts. Center Marc Gasol missed the game with a hamstring injury but Toronto outscored Detroit 66-28 in the paint.

The Raptors, who defeated Cleveland on Thursday, have won the first three games of the four-game season series. Derrick Rose led the Pistons, who have lost five straight, with 21 points. Andre Drummond had 20 points and 20 rebounds and Svi Mykhailiuk added 13 points. The Pistons were held to 35.4 percent shooting.

The Raptors led 60-47 at halftime. They moved in front with a 9-0 first-quarter spurt and never relinquished the lead. Siakam led the way with 15 points and Ibaka had 14. Toronto shot 56.5 percent from the field and outscored the Pistons 36-6 in the paint. Mykhailiuk hit four 3-pointers in the first half for Detroit.

Tony Snell made three free throws with 8:14 remaining in the third to cut Toronto's lead to 67-55. VanVleet hit a jumper with five minutes left in the quarter to push the advantage to 14. Detroit scored eight unanswered points later in the quarter to make it 75-69. VanVleet drained a 3-pointer in the final minute to give the Raptors a nine-point lead entering the fourth.

VanVleet also scored the first basket of the final quarter. Powell's transition dunk with 9:17 remaining gave Toronto an 88-74 advantage. A couple of layups by Siakam, another from VanVleet and a dunk by Boucher completed a 12-0 outburst and turned the game into a rout.

