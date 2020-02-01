Left Menu
Mid-game surge steers Rangers past Red Wings

Image Credit: Twitter (@NYRangers)

The New York Rangers scored four consecutive goals in a span of just over 15 minutes bridging the second and third periods Friday night, and they held on to beat the visiting Detroit Red Wings 4-2. Pavel Buchnevich, Chris Kreider, Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers, who snapped a two-game losing streak in their first game since the NHL All-Star break. Goalie Igor Shesterkin, making his fourth career start, recorded 23 saves.

Robby Fabbri and Valtteri Filppula scored five minutes apart in the third period for the Red Wings, who began the second half by taking their seventh consecutive loss (0-6-1). Goalie Jimmy Howard made 35 saves. Howard recorded 15 saves in the first period and three more in the second before the Rangers began breaking through just before the midway point. An end-to-end rush concluded with Zibanejad firing a cross-ice pass to Buchnevich, who beat Howard from point-blank range before his momentum carried him into the boards at the 9:23 mark.

Kreider doubled the lead just 2:33 later when he redirected a shot by Adam Fox. The Rangers went ahead 3-0 with 41.9 seconds left in the period after Panarin took a pass from Jesper Fast at center ice, raced up the right side and shuffled the puck over the stick of Red Wings defenseman Alex Biega before beating Howard. Zibanejad scored on a power play 5:02 into the third when his shot from the right faceoff circle sailed over the left arm of Howard, who was screened by Kreider.

The Red Wings ended Shesterkin's shutout bid early in the third. Dylan Larkin won a battle for the puck to the left of the Rangers' net and passed to a wide-open Fabbri, who scored at the 5:59 mark. Filppula closed the gap to 4-2 with 9:01 left. He got a stick on a shot into the crease by Trevor Daley, collected the puck and beat Shesterkin.

