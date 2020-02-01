Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irving scores 54 as Nets wipe out Bulls

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 10:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 09:42 IST
Irving scores 54 as Nets wipe out Bulls
Image Credit: Flickr

Kyrie Irving delivered an electrifying, 54-point performance in the Brooklyn Nets' 133-118 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night in New York. The Nets beat the Bulls for the ninth time in the past 11 meetings thanks to Irving, who made his first 10 shots, shot 19 of 23 overall and helped finish off the win with one dynamic stretch in the fourth quarter. Irving also tied a season-high by making seven 3-pointers (on nine attempts).

The Nets led 107-99 when Irving returned with 9:14 remaining. He scored 10 consecutive Brooklyn points, hitting a jumper, a layup, and a 3-pointer and then converting a three-point play to expand the lead to 117-103 with 7:43 remaining. Irving produced his second 50-point game this season and the fourth of his career. He reached 50 points with a 3-pointer that pushed the lead to 123-106 with 5:33 to go and then checked out with 2:43 remaining to a standing ovation.

It was the third-highest point total for Irving, whose career-high was 57 on March 12, 2015, with Cleveland at San Antonio. It was the eighth 50-point game in Nets history and third since the team moved from New Jersey in 2012. It also was the second-most points in Nets history, three behind the record set by Deron Williams on March 4, 2012, at Charlotte.

Irving's performance was the 14th time a player scored at least 50 against the Bulls and the first instance since Klay Thompson scored 52 on Oct. 29, 2018, in Chicago. Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points and seven assists for the Nets, who shot 62.5 percent and won for the third time in four games. Taurean Prince contributed 16 points while Jarrett Allen finished with 12.

Zach LaVine scored 22 points for the Bulls, who shot 48.8 percent. Luke Kornet added 19 while Tomas Satoransky contributed 15. Irving scored 16 points and the Nets shot a blistering 58.3 percent and took a 35-23 lead after the opening quarter. Irving added 11 more points in the second, and his buzzer-beating 3-pointer staked Brooklyn to a 73-57 lead by halftime.

Irving hit a jumper and a layup on consecutive possessions to give Brooklyn a 99-84 lead with 3:47 left in the third quarter, but Chicago ended the quarter on a 12-4 spurt and trailed 103-96 entering the fourth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UK withdraws some staff from China embassy, consulates due to coronavirus

Britain is withdrawing some staff from its embassy and consulates in China due to the coronavirus, the UK government said in a statement on Saturday.As of 31 January, some staff and dependants from the British Embassy and Consulates are bei...

NABARD will map and geo-tab 162 mn tonne capacity agri

NABARD will map and geo-tab 162 mn tonne capacity agriwarehouses across country FM....

FCI and Warehousing Corporation of India to build

FCI and Warehousing Corporation of India to buildwarehousing facility on their land, says FM....

Escorts' tractor sales up 1.2 pc in Jan

Engineering conglomerate Escorts Ltd on Saturday said its agri machinery segment registered 1.2 per cent rise in sale of tractors to 6,063 units in January 2020. It had sold 5,991 units in January last year, the company said in a filing to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020