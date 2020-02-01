Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Thousands turn out to mourn Kobe Bryant as Lakers return to the court in LA

Tens of thousands of Kobe Bryant fans flooded the grounds around Staples Center on Friday ahead of his former team's first game since his death in a helicopter crash earlier this week that stunned basketball fans in the city and worldwide. Fans wearing Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers jerseys laid flowers, wrote messages on temporarily erected white walls and shared stories of the 41 year old, who perished along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people on Sunday. Vegas bookmakers hope Chiefs and 49ers produce low-scoring Super Bowl

The winner of Sunday's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is of little concern to Las Vegas casinos, with a sizeable jackpot awaiting them so long as it is a low-scoring and uneventful affair. While the bulk of bets will not be made until closer to kickoff, the current pattern is not expected to change which means it will be a balanced game for bookmakers with most tickets backing the Chiefs but bigger wagers on the 49ers. Mahomes, Garoppolo and Brady in Super Bowl spotlight

When the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers meet in the Super Bowl on Sunday there will be three quarterbacks to focus on -- Jimmy Garoppolo, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. Chiefs' outrageously skilled Mahomes and the immensely competent Garoppolo will be the central figures at Hard Rock Stadium. But make no mistake, Brady will be an omnipresent figure throughout the NFL championship game. Holmes elbows rivals aside for 36-hole lead at Phoenix Open

American J.B. Holmes used a sizzling five-hole stretch to earn a one-shot lead after the second round at the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Friday. After going five under par over five holes earlier in the round, Holmes bogeyed his final hole after a poor approach shot and shot six-under-par 65 on another perfect day in the desert at TPC Scottsdale. Super Bowl to feature women owners on each side for first time

When the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers take the field on Sunday, new ground will be broken with this year's Super Bowl being the first to feature two teams with women owners. With Denise York helping lead the Niners as co-owner and co-chair and Norma Hunt the matriarch of the Chiefs, Super Bowl LIV will represent a small crack in the glass ceiling of the overwhelmingly male-dominated world of pro football. MLB notebook: Rockies, SS Story agree to two-year contract

The Colorado Rockies and shortstop Trevor Story have agreed to terms on a two-year contract, the team announced Friday. The deal buys out the final two years of arbitration for the two-time All-Star. The Rockies did not announce financial terms of the contract, with multiple reports indicating it is worth $27.5 million. Five storylines to follow at the Super Bowl

Five stoylines to watch when the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl in Miami on Sunday: 1 - Will Andy Reid will earn redemption for previous questionable Super Bowl clock management? NFL notebook: Chiefs, 49ers listed as healthy for Super Bowl

Injuries will not be a main storyline heading into Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. The final injury report of the week on Friday revealed that the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs do not have any players with game-day designations heading into the battle in Miami for the NFL championship. All-Stars to wear Nos. 2, 24 to honor Bryants

NBA All-Star Game tributes to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and all of the victims in a helicopter crash Sunday continue to take shape with the jersey details for both teams revealed for the Feb. 16 contest at Chicago. Every player on Team LeBron, captained by LeBron James of the Lakers, will wear a jersey with the No. 2 in honor of 13-year-old Gianna Bryant, who wore the number in youth league games. U.S. will qualify for 2022 World Cup, say former coaches

The future is bright for the U.S. soccer team and the young squad is sure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, former team coaches Bruce Arena and Bob Bradley have said. The U.S. have struggled in recent years, failing to qualify for the last two Olympics and the 2018 World Cup on Russia.

