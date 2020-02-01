Left Menu
Development News Edition

Knights blow lead before topping Hurricanes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 10:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 10:43 IST
Knights blow lead before topping Hurricanes
Image Credit: pixabay

Alex Tuch scored his seventh goal of the season with 2:28 remaining as the Vegas Golden Knights returned from a layoff with a 4-3 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night in Raleigh, N.C. Tuch's winning goal came just six seconds into a power play and only 71 seconds after Sebastian Aho tied the game for Carolina, which had trailed since early in the game. Aho was in the box for hooking when Tuch converted.

The teams combined to score four goals in a 5 1/2-minute span down the stretch. Paul Stastny and Jonathan Marchessault each had a goal and an assist, while Nate Schmidt also scored for the Golden Knights. Reilly Smith had assists on the first two Vegas goals.

Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban stopped 22 shots. Teuvo Teravainen and Aho each registered a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes. Brock McGinn ignited the comeback with a goal.

Goalie Petr Mrazek made 33 saves for Carolina, which had its two-game winning streak snapped. Both teams had been off since Jan. 21.

Vegas compiled a 4-5-1 record in January, which included a coaching change when Gerard Gallant was fired and replaced by Peter DeBoer on Jan. 15. The Hurricanes lost for the first time in three games that veteran right-winger Justin Williams has played since he came out of retirement last month. It was Carolina's fourth game of a break-interrupted, five-game homestand.

The Golden Knights went up 3-1 on a nifty goal in transition capped when Schmidt finished the sequence with 7:51 remaining. That gave Vegas its second two-goal lead of the night. The Hurricanes responded on McGinn's laser shot just 16 seconds later. Williams picked up his first assist of the season on the tally.

Aho's goal came on a tip of defenseman Jaccob Slavin's shot with 3:39 to play. Vegas had the early burst, peppering Mzarek with 16 first-period shots and converting on two of those.

Stastny had his 15th goal of the season just 3:52 into the game. Marchessault produced his goal right before the 10-minute mark. Teravainen collected the only goal of the second period, bringing Carolina within 2-1 at 9:55.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

DeBrusk's power-play goal sends Bruins by Jets

Jake DeBrusk scored a power-play goal to snap a tie early in the third period as the visiting Boston Bruins skated to a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. Patrice Bergeron converted on a five-on-three power play late in the first...

UK withdraws some staff from China embassy, consulates due to coronavirus

Britain is withdrawing some staff from its embassy and consulates in China due to the coronavirus, the UK government said in a statement on Saturday.As of 31 January, some staff and dependants from the British Embassy and Consulates are bei...

NABARD will map and geo-tab 162 mn tonne capacity agri

NABARD will map and geo-tab 162 mn tonne capacity agriwarehouses across country FM....

FCI and Warehousing Corporation of India to build

FCI and Warehousing Corporation of India to buildwarehousing facility on their land, says FM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020