Left Menu
Development News Edition

Red Wings face Rangers again in quick turnaround

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 13:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 13:00 IST
Red Wings face Rangers again in quick turnaround
Image Credit: Flickr

The Detroit Red Wings don't have to wait long to try to avenge a loss to the New York Rangers. Host New York downed Detroit 4-2 on Friday night in the first game for both clubs since the All-Star break. They will meet again on Saturday night, this time in Detroit.

"We've got a unique opportunity here to go back at them again tomorrow night, and we can show them (a) better (game)," Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard said. The Rangers can complete a sweep of the three-game season series. They won the first matchup 5-1 on Nov. 6 in New York.

On Friday, neither team scored in the first period. The Rangers erupted for three goals in the second period and added a power-play tally in the third before Detroit scored its goals. "I don't think we were good enough in the first two periods," Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said in a Fox Sports Detroit interview.

"In both periods, we stood still too much in our end and so we defended too much. We were a step late all over the ice, especially on the forechecks. We didn't spend enough time in their end. In the third, we did a better job. We were on top of them more. We created turnovers and played in the offensive zone more," Blashill said. The Wings will carry a seven-game winless streak into Saturday's game. They had not played since Jan. 22, but New York had an even longer break, having not taken the ice since Jan. 21.

"We were in the same boat, so there's zero excuses from our end," Blashill said. "They had the same layoff, the same day of practice and the same back-to-back. At the end of the day, they outplayed us." The Rangers were not whistled for a penalty, but Blashill didn't have anything negative to say about the officiating afterward.

"We didn't have the puck enough, and I don't think we were dangerous enough," he said. "You don't draw any penalties if you're not dangerous. You need people to panic and take a penalty." Detroit first-line center Dylan Larkin went to the locker room during the second period after getting struck by a shot from teammate Tyler Bertuzzi in the back of his leg. He was able to return in the third period and recorded an assist.

Rangers star Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist after missing the last game prior to the All-Star break with an upper-body injury. Panarin is the first player who has recorded 70 or more points in his first 48 games with the Rangers in franchise history. Igor Shesterkin made 23 saves on Friday, but Henrik Lundqvist is expected to start on Saturday. The Rangers are juggling three goalies with Alexandar Georgiev also in the mix.

Lundqvist will be making his first appearance since Jan. 11. "I look forward to that, getting an opportunity to play," he said. "That's day by day. Big picture, we'll see what happens. Three guys want to play, but we support each other and try to make the best of it right now."

Lundqvist has a 9-10-3 record this season and guarded the net just twice in January. "You miss the action, you miss being out there," he said. "It's been awhile with the break here and sitting out a few games. I look forward to it. It's a challenge for me to play on top of my game, even though I haven't seen a lot of action over the last few weeks."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Market indices tumble after Budget announcements

Equity indices were on a downward swing during afternoon on Saturday as proposals in the Union Budget 2020-21 failed to cheer investors. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced cuts in income tax rates for individuals and scrapping of...

Sitharaman cuts short Budget speech after feeling unwell

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday cut short her Budget speech as she felt unwell after speaking for a record 160 minutes in Lok Sabha. Sitharaman had only two pages of her Budget speech unread when she appeared uneasy and was...

Kunal Kamra serves legal notice to Indigo Airlines over flying ban

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has issued a legal notice to Indigo Airlines, which had suspended him from flying with it for six months for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami during a flight and making a video. In the legal notice issued on F...

Budget 2020: Rs 9,000 crore allocated for senior citizens' welfare

While presenting her second Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Centre this year has allocated Rs 9,000 crore for the welfare of senior citizens.Also, the government has al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020