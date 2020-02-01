Hardik Pandya ruled out of New Zealand Test series: BCCI

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Saturday ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand after failing to regain full fitness, the BCCI said.

Returning from back surgery, Pandya last month flunked the bowling workload monitoring test, one of the mandatory requirements to be considered for selection.

"Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. He traveled to London and was accompanied by NCA Head Physio Ashish Kaushik for a review by spinal surgeon Dr. James Allibone," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

"Hardik will be under rehab at the National Cricket Academy until he regains full match fitness," he added.

