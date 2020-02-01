Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hardik Pandya ruled out of New Zealand Test series: BCCI

"Hardik will be under rehab at the National Cricket Academy until he regains full match fitness," BCCI secretary Jay Shah

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 13:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 13:45 IST
Hardik Pandya ruled out of New Zealand Test series: BCCI
Image Credit: Twitter(@hardikpandya7)

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Saturday ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand after failing to regain full fitness, the BCCI said.

Returning from back surgery, Pandya last month flunked the bowling workload monitoring test, one of the mandatory requirements to be considered for selection.

"Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. He traveled to London and was accompanied by NCA Head Physio Ashish Kaushik for a review by spinal surgeon Dr. James Allibone," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

"Hardik will be under rehab at the National Cricket Academy until he regains full match fitness," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

No strategic idea, anything concrete in Union Budget: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said there was no strategic idea or anything concrete in the Union Budget and it described the hollow approach of the government that was all talk and nothing happening. Talking to reporters outside ...

M&M sales dip 6 pc to 52,546 units in January

Auto major Mahindra and Mahindra MM on Saturday reported a 6 per cent decline in total sales at 52,546 units in January. The company had sold 55,722 units in the same month last year, MM said in a statement.In the domestic market, sales wer...

Kohli retains numero uno status, Rahane slips to 9th in ICC Test ranking for batsmen

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Saturday continued to top the ICC Test batsmens ranking but his deputy Ajinkya Rahane slipped a place to ninth spot. Kohli has 928 points, 17 more than second-placed Australian run-machine Steve Smith.Cheteshwa...

Trump State of the Union won't be 1st delivered amid turmoil

Washington, Feb 1 AP Two decades ago, President Bill Clinton addressed a nation transfixed by impeachment. He didnt use the I-word once in a State of the Union address that ran on for 78 minutes. Now, President Donald Trump prepares to addr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020