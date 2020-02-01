Left Menu
Hardik Pandya ruled out of New Zealand Test series

Ahead of the Test series against New Zealand, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the Test squad after failing to prove his match fitness.

Hardik Pandya ruled out of New Zealand Test series
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Ahead of the Test series against New Zealand, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the Test squad after failing to prove his match fitness. Pandya will be under rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) until he regains full match fitness.

"Pandya travelled to London and was accompanied by NCA Head Physio Ashish Kaushik for a review by spinal surgeon Dr James Allibone," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement. The 26-year-old, on October 5, underwent successful lower-back surgery in London. He had travelled to London on October 2 along with team India physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar.

Pandya had complained of lower back pain after India's final T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru on September 22. India will play a three-match ODI series followed by two Tests after the conclusion of the shortest format series. India currently have the unassailable 4-0 lead in the ongoing T20I series, with the last match will be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on February 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

