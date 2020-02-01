Kings' Doughty hopes to return vs. Ducks

The Los Angeles Kings are expected to have Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Drew Doughty back in the lineup when they host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night. Doughty had an undisclosed injury that caused him to miss the past two games, which followed a 10-day break for the bye week and All-Star break.

Doughty had played in 460 consecutive regular-season games since the beginning of the 2014-15 season, which was the fifth-longest active streak in the NHL. Without him, the Kings let a 2-0 lead slip away against the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning and lost 4-2 on Wednesday.

The next night, Los Angeles rallied to tie the score with 2:54 left at Arizona before beating the Coyotes 3-2 in overtime on the third goal of the game by Alex Iafallo, his first NHL hat trick. "His game speaks for itself," Kings coach Todd McLellan said after the win. "We're really excited for him. He's played well all year, but particularly since Christmas."

The past two games have served as a microcosm of Los Angeles' entire season. "We have some bad moments," McLellan said. "We struggle to score, we're getting better at preventing, but the team-wide attitude is one we believe we're getting better and that we're sticking with things."

The Ducks hosted the Lightning on Friday night and lost 4-3 to prevent them from winning two straight in regulation for the first time since Oct. 16-18. "It feels like we're playing really well from time to time or most times in the game, and then something happens and it's in the back of the net," Anaheim forward Rickard Rakell said. "We still have things to work on."

After scoring 33 goals in the 2016-17 season and 34 the following season, Rakell dipped to 18 goals last season and was stuck on 12 this season before scoring Anaheim's first goal against the Lightning. Ducks defenseman Michael Del Zotto posted a goal and an assist Thursday in his second game back after serving as a healthy scratch the previous two games. He tied for the team-high with three shots on goal.

Ryan Miller should get the start in goal for Anaheim against the Kings after John Gibson played against the Lightning. Gibson stopped 18 shots in the loss. Miller might be rusty after making just two starts in the past six weeks. He most recently made 25 saves in a 2-1 overtime win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 17.

Miller, 39, started against the visiting Kings on Dec. 2 and made 34 saves in a 4-2 victory. He is 10-6-4 in 21 career starts against Los Angeles with a 2.38 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage, both of which are better than his career averages. The Kings will be looking to win two in a row for the first time since Dec. 15-17. They haven't won at Staples Center since a 5-3 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 31.

"The belief is that we're improving and we're going in the right direction," McLellan said.

