Cricket-India fined for slow over-rate in win over New Zealand

  Reuters
  Updated: 01-02-2020 15:46 IST
  • Created: 01-02-2020 15:46 IST
India have been fined 40% of their match fee for a slow over-rate during their fourth T20 win over New Zealand, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Saturday. Match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanctions after Virat Kohli's side were found two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration during the game in Wellington on Friday.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20% of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement. Kohli has accepted the sanction.

India prevailed in the Super Over for the second successive match to take a 4-0 lead in the five-match series.

