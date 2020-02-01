Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surprise package Kenin stuns Muguruza to win Australian Open title

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 18:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 18:24 IST
Surprise package Kenin stuns Muguruza to win Australian Open title

(Eds: Adding quotes) Melbourne, Feb 1 (AFP) America's Sofia Kenin stunned two-time Major champion Garbine Muguruza to win the Australian Open on Saturday, completing a surprise run where she has come from nowhere to win her first Grand Slam title.

Despite making her debut in a Major final Kenin, 21, showed all her trademark aggression as she fought back from a set down to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in 2hrs 3mins against the shellshocked Spaniard. The 14th seed, who will now jump as high as seventh in the world and usurp Serena Williams as America's number one, was in tears at the end and headed straight for her father Alexander, who is her coach.

It was the final twist in a tournament of upsets, after Williams went out in the third round and Kenin upset Australia's world number one Ashleigh Barty in the semi-finals. "My dream officially came true, I can't describe this feeling," said Moscow-born Kenin.

"It's amazing, dreams come true. If you have dreams, go for it, it's going to come true." Spain's Muguruza, 26, was unseeded for the first time at a Slam since 2014 having suffered a marked loss of form in the last 18 months.

She was resurgent in Melbourne over the past fortnight, but after grabbing the first-set lead, her serve failed her spectacularly. She totted up eight double-faults in all, three of them in the final game -- including one on the second championship point, handing the title to her younger opponent.

- Kenin fights back -

===================== Muguruza drew first blood at Rod Laver Arena, where the roof was closed for rain in Melbourne, getting the first break of serve.

Moscow-born Kenin, who ended the fairytale run of 15-year-old Coco Gauff on her way to the final, bounced her American stars-and-stripes racquet on the hardcourt in irritation. The 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon winner Muguruza took the first set in 52 minutes when the young American planted her forehand out.

But the aggressive Kenin upped the ante in the second set, breaking her more experienced opponent in the fourth game and easily holding to sprint into a 4-1 lead. Kenin, who won their only previous encounter in three sets, grabbed the second set in an emphatic 32 minutes. A rattled Muguruza was seen briefly by a physio for what appeared to be a lower-back problem.

Into the deciding set and the gutsy Kenin saved three game points in a pivotal fifth game, tossing the ball back over her head by way of celebration. Kenin, who was overshadowed in the build-up to Melbourne by the likes of Williams, Osaka and Barty, adds by far the biggest title of her fast-burgeoning career to the three WTA crowns she won last year.

"The past two weeks have been the best of my life," she told Rod Laver Arena, as her father -- who left the Soviet Union in 1987 to give the family a better life -- filmed her victory speech on his phone. "I love you guys from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much," she told the crowd.

At 21 years and 80 days, Kenin is 22 days younger than Japan's Naomi Osaka when she won the title last year. Kenin is the youngest Australian Open champion since Maria Sharapova -- her idol -- won aged 20 in 2008. (AFP) ATK

ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Mahomes eyes throne, Garoppolo seeks respect as young quarterbacks cap transformative NFL season

With one day to go until Super Bowl LIV, it is safe to say quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Patrick Mahomes have had very different weeks.For the Kansas City Chiefs 24-year-old phenom Mahomes, the media-saturated days in Miami ahead of Sund...

UPDATE 1-Italian judge to rule on Mediaset's TV project as early as next week - sources

An Italian judge is set to decide as early as next week on a request by French media group Vivendi to suspend a planned reorganization at Italian broadcaster Mediaset, four legal sources said after a closed-door hearing on Saturday. The jud...

Anubhav, Anjali start favourites among Indians in Kolkata Marathon

Elite Indian runners Anubhav Karmakar and Anjali Saraogi will be aiming to underline their supremacy at the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Kolkata Full Marathon here on Sunday. Bengalurus 31-year-old Anubhav will be competing in the full marat...

Kyrgyzstan says U.S. travel restrictions damage ties

The move by the United States to impose travel restrictions on Kyrgyz citizens is a blow to bilateral relations, the Central Asian nations foreign ministry said on Saturday. Washington on Friday added six countries, including ex-Soviet Kyrg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020