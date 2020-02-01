Teams around us have strengthened: Frank Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, while stating that the teams around have strengthened, has stressed the need to remain positive. "From my view, and this is not to talk ourselves down as we are six points clear in fourth, but now we probably become the underdogs and the outsiders to a certain point, because teams around us have strengthened," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying.

"The answer is to work. I have to be the first person to remain positive, no matter what, and I have to be truthful when I speak out loud because Chelsea fans are listening and they want to best," he added. Chelsea currently holds the fourth spot on the Premier League table with 41 points.

Despite admitting his club is missing a few elements, Lampard said they have to accept it as the players are very young. "As we have seen in recent games there are times when all elements aren't coming off for us. Finishing being the main one, and with young players, as much as I want to drive them and be strong with them at times, we have to accept that sometimes with players who are very young and were in the Championship last season or playing youth football or whatever, coming into the first team there are times that are tough for them," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.