Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teams around us have strengthened: Frank Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, while stating that the teams around have strengthened, has stressed the need to remain positive.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 19:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 19:34 IST
Teams around us have strengthened: Frank Lampard
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard . Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, while stating that the teams around have strengthened, has stressed the need to remain positive. "From my view, and this is not to talk ourselves down as we are six points clear in fourth, but now we probably become the underdogs and the outsiders to a certain point, because teams around us have strengthened," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying.

"The answer is to work. I have to be the first person to remain positive, no matter what, and I have to be truthful when I speak out loud because Chelsea fans are listening and they want to best," he added. Chelsea currently holds the fourth spot on the Premier League table with 41 points.

Despite admitting his club is missing a few elements, Lampard said they have to accept it as the players are very young. "As we have seen in recent games there are times when all elements aren't coming off for us. Finishing being the main one, and with young players, as much as I want to drive them and be strong with them at times, we have to accept that sometimes with players who are very young and were in the Championship last season or playing youth football or whatever, coming into the first team there are times that are tough for them," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Russian, Chinese foreign ministers discuss cooperation in fighting new virus

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed cooperation in fighting the coronavirus outbreak in a phone call on Saturday, the Russian foreign ministry said.The Russian side gave a high appraisal of t...

WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Comeback kid Kenin overpowers Muguruza to claim first major

Sofia Kenin showed grit and combativeness on the way to her maiden Grand Slam title on Saturday, as the 21-year-old American fought her way back from a set down to beat Spains Garbine Muguruza in the Australian Open final.Kenin may not have...

NFL-Mahomes eyes throne, Garoppolo seeks respect as young quarterbacks cap transformative NFL season

With one day to go until Super Bowl LIV, it is safe to say quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Patrick Mahomes have had very different weeks.For the Kansas City Chiefs 24-year-old phenom Mahomes, the media-saturated days in Miami ahead of Sund...

UPDATE 1-Italian judge to rule on Mediaset's TV project as early as next week - sources

An Italian judge is set to decide as early as next week on a request by French media group Vivendi to suspend a planned reorganization at Italian broadcaster Mediaset, four legal sources said after a closed-door hearing on Saturday. The jud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020