Adarsh, Shreya notch up double wins at National Shooting trials

  • Thiruvananthapuram/Mumbai
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 19:53 IST
  • Created: 01-02-2020 19:53 IST
Haryana's Adarsh Singh and Madhya Pradesh's Shreya Agrawal won double titles at the ongoing national Shooting trials for rifle and pistol disciplines here on Saturday. While Adarsh won both the men's and junior men's 25m rapid fire pistol T1 trials, Shreya notched up victories in both the women's and junior women's 10m air rifle T2 trials.

Tokyo Olympics quota winner and Shreya's state-mate Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar also won the men's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) T2 trial to continue his good form in the competition. Adarsh qualified sixth with a score of 578 for the men's final and shot 32 in the final to emerge victorious.

It was a Haryana 1-2-3 with Ayush Sangwan coming second with 26 and Anish third with 25 points. Anish had the top score in qualifying with a score of 585.

In the women's air rifle T2 final, Shreya prevailed over Mehuli Ghosh of West Bengal, shooting 250.8 to Mehuli's 250.6. Apurvi Chandela came in third with 228.4. Aishwary also had a stellar day in office, qualifying third for the men's 3P final with a high score of 1172 before a top class final round score of 460.5 to finish well ahead of second-placed Akhil Sheoran (453.7) of the Railways. Parul Kumar of the Air Force was third.

