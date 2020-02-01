Rugby-Adams hat-trick leads Wales to bonus-point victory v Italy

Winger Josh Adams scored a hat-trick of tries as Wales began the tenure of new coach Wayne Pivac with a comprehensive 42-0 bonus-point victory over Italy in their Six Nations opener at the Principality Stadium on Saturday. Adams' first half double had Wales in complete control, with flyhalf Dan Biggar adding a conversion and three penalties. Debutant centre Nick Tompkins added a third, George North the bonus-point score and Adams the fifth late on.

The victory extends Wales' record number of home wins in succession to seven as they start the defence of their title and a new era under Pivac following the departure of Warren Gatland after the World Cup in Japan. For Italy it was a 23rd successive defeat in the Six Nations, their last victory coming against Scotland in 2015 as they continue to struggle in the competition despite the best laid plans of South African coach Franco Smith. (Reporting By Nick Said Editing by Christian Radnedge)

