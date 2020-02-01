Adarsh Singh, Shreya Agarwal shine at National Shooting trials

Adarsh Singh and Shreya Agrawal on Saturday clinched double titles in the ongoing national Shooting trials for Rifle and Pistol here. Singh, who hails from Haryana, won both the Men's and Junior Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol T1 trials. Madhya Pradesh's Shreya too earned victories in both Women's and Junior Women's 10m Air Rifle T2 trials.

In the Women's Air Rifle T2 final, Shreya outclassed Mehuli Ghosh of West Bengal, shooting 250.8 to Mehuli's 250.6. Apurvi Chandela came in third with 228.4. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who also hails from Madhya Pradesh, also won the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) T2 trial to continue his good form in the competition. Tomar has earlier also won a quota for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Aishwary had a great day after he qualified third for the Men's 3P final with a high score of 1172 before a top-class final round score of 460.5 to finish well ahead of second-placed Akhil Sheoran of the Railways who shot 453.7. Parul Kumar of the Air Force was third. (ANI)

