UPDATE 1-Rugby-France's Penaud out of England clash with injury

France winger Damian Penaud has been ruled out of Sunday's Six Nations clash against England with a calf injury, the French rugby federation said on Saturday.

Penaud, who picked up the injury during the captain's run on Saturday, has been replaced in the starting XV by Vincent Rattez for the game at the Stade de France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.