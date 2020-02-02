Left Menu
Hughes' second goal lifts Canucks to OT win over Islanders

  • Updated: 02-02-2020 02:30 IST
Hughes' goal on the only shot of overtime gave the Canucks their fifth straight win and improved them to 14-3-0 since Dec. 19. Image Credit: Flickr

Quinn Hughes scored his second goal of the game 42 seconds into overtime on Saturday afternoon as the visiting Vancouver Canucks remained red-hot with a 4-3 win over the host New York Islanders. Hughes' goal on the only shot of overtime gave the Canucks their fifth straight win and improved them to 14-3-0 since Dec. 19.

J.T. Miller and Tim Schaller also scored goals for the Canucks. Goalie Jacob Markstrom made 34 saves. Brock Nelson's goal during the final minute of regulation forced overtime for the Islanders, who have lost four of five (1-2-2) and are just 13-12-4 since a franchise-record 17-game point streak from Oct. 12-Nov. 23. Michael Dal Colle and Jordan Eberle also scored for New York while goalie Thomas Greiss recorded 20 saves.

The Canucks took the lead on their first official shot of the game 2:09 after a faceoff. Defenseman Christopher Taney fired a puck that caromed off the right post and ticked off the pads of Greiss before Miller swooped past Dal Colle and tucked a shot home for the unassisted goal. Dal Colle evened the score a little more than three minutes later. A save by Greiss started an end-to-end rush by the Islanders that concluded when Bailey sent a shot into the crease at Dal Colle, who beat Tyler Myers to the net put his stick down and tapped the puck past Markstrom at the 5:23 mark.

The Canucks took the lead again just before the midway point of the period when Hughes's shot glanced off the skate of Islanders left-winger Anthony Beauvillier and towards Greiss, who slowed the puck but could not stop it from trickling between his legs and across the goal line. The Canucks benefited from another fortuitous bounce to extend their lead to 3-1 late in the second. Brandon Sutter's shot was deflected by Greiss, but the puck skittered to Schaller, who corralled and shuffled the puck before firing it past a sprawling Greiss with 5:04 left.

The Islanders cut the gap in half a little under two minutes later. Eberle collected a loose puck at center ice and passed to Beauvillier before heading back up the ice. The center was wide open in front of the net when he took a backhand pass from Beauvillier and beat Markstrom with 3:15 remaining. The Islanders outshot the Canucks 17-5 in the third but didn't score the equalizer until Ryan Pulock's shot was redirected by Vancouver left winger Tanner Pearson and bounced to Nelson, who scored with 25.1 seconds remaining.

