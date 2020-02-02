Patriots CB Gilmore named AP Defensive Player of Year

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore was named the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press on Saturday. Gilmore is the first Patriots player to win the award, which has been presented annually since 1971.

He tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions, including two he returned for touchdowns, and also tied for the lead with 20 passes defended. He had 53 tackles and helped New England finish No. 1 in total defense (275.9 yards per game) and scoring defense (14.1 points per game). Gilmore, 29, made the All-Pro First Team for the second time and earned his third Pro Bowl selection in 2019.

Through eight seasons with the Buffalo Bills (2012-16) and Patriots (2017-19), he has 24 interceptions and 111 passes defended in 113 games (111 starts). --Field Level Media

