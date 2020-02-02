SSB win Hockey India Senior Women National Championship

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) emerged victorious in the final of 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2020 (B Division) defeating Steel Plant Sports Board (SPSB) 3-1 in a shootout here on Saturday after the scores were level at 1-1 after regulation time. The final was a hard-fought affair with both teams scoring a goal each in regular time. Kumari Shailja Gautam (18') was the first to find the back of the net for SPSB and give her team an important lead in the final, but halfway through the third quarter, it was SSB's Ranjita Minj (38') who scored the equaliser which took the match into the shootout.

In the shootout, SSB converted three of their four attempts, while SPSB converted only one. Manisha who was the first to walk out for SSB, scored past goalkeeper Nisha Yadav. Meanwhile, Savita failed to convert the first penalty for SPSB. Preeti and Kanika Raj also converted for SSB to give them an advance, while the only one to convert for SPSB was Manisha, and the rest were saved by SSB's Alpha Kerketta. In the match for the third/fourth place, UCO Bank Women's Hockey Academy finished the tournament on a high, beating Bengaluru Hockey Association 10-0. Priya (16', 34', 37', 57') starred for the winning team scoring four goals, while Pooja (1', 4') and Chanchal (21', 43') scored two goals each. Monishka (13') and Kajal (54') were also part of the score sheet for UCO Bank Women's Hockey Academy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

