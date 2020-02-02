National Games mascot flame-throated bulbul is Goa state bird

The flame-throated bulbul, also called the Rubigula, was chosen as the mascot of the 36th National Games to be held in Goa because it is the state bird, a senior sports department official said on Sunday

The mascot, which was unveiled by Union Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Friday, has been designed by Goa-based artist Sharmila Coutinho, he said

The 36th National Games will be held between October 20 and November 4 this year, and 12,000 athletes from 36states and union territories are expected to participate in 37disciplines across 24 venues in Goa.

