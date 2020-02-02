Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rare T20 series whitewash for India after 7-run win in 5th T20 against New Zealand

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mountmaunganui
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 16:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 16:43 IST
Rare T20 series whitewash for India after 7-run win in 5th T20 against New Zealand

India choked New Zealand yet again to turn it around for a seven-run win in the fifth T20 International, giving them a rare 5-0 series whitewash in the shortest format here on Sunday. The Indian pacers, led by ever-reliable Jasprit Bumrah, shared seven wickets among them for 25 runs in match-changing 7.2 overs to restrict the Kiwis to 156 for nine while defending 163 for three.

Bumrah conceded just 12 runs in his four overs and got rid of three batsmen, bowling block-hole deliveries during death overs. India's total was built around stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma' 60-run knock after they elected to bat.

Tim Seifert (50) and Ross Taylor (53) kept the Black Caps in hunt for a consolation win but the hosts again fell near the finish line. This is only third time that India have whitewashed opponents in away T20 series and first time in a five-match rubber. India had blanked the West Indies 3-0 in 2019 and beat Australia 3-0 in 2016.

New Zealand got off to a poor start and were quickly reduced to 17 for three in the fourth over. Bumrah had Martin Guptill (2) lbw, and Sundar bowled Colin Munro (15). Tom Bruce's run-out didn't help the situation either. Taylor and Seifert came together at that juncture, putting on 99 runs for the fourth wicket, raising vision of an improbable win.

Seifert reached his half-century off 29 balls, including five fours and three sixes. while Taylor got to his half-century in 42 balls. He hit five fours and two sixes. They took 34 runs off Shivam Dube in the 10th over, after which KL Rahul, who led in absence of inured Rohit Sharma, had to take corrective measures. He brought back his frontline pacers and they both etched out wickets.

Navdeep Saini (2-23) dismissed Seifert and then Bumrah bowled Daryl Mitchell (2) with a searing yorker. New Zealand’s chase was all but over when Mitchell Santner (6) holed out of Shardul Thakur (2-38) and Manish Pandey held a fine running catch at long on.

Ish Sodhi smacked 16 off 10 balls to provide some fireworks at the end but it was not enough. Earlier, Rohit, batting at number three, was retired hurt after injuring his left calf whilst hitting a six and walked off the field in discomfort. He faced 41 balls and hit three fours as well as three sixes.

Virat Kohli was expectedly rested, with Rohit coming in, and it was the only change for India from Wellington. Rishabh Pant was ignored once again. For New Zealand, Kane Williamson didn’t recover on time and Tim Southee led the side once again.

Despite Rohit's return, Sanju Samson (2) continued to open the innings and it didn't work again. Yet another opportunity went abegging as he hit straight to extra cover and was out for two runs. KL Rahul (45) and Rohit added 88 runs for the second wicket, providing vital momentum to the Indian innings.

The in-form duo dominated the Black Caps’ attack and put on 50 off just 35 balls. Rahul hit four fours and two sixes in his 33-ball stay. He fell in the 12th over against the run of play and finished with 224 runs in the series, the most for an Indian batsman in any bilateral T20I series.

Sharma scored his 25th T20I half-century off 35 balls. He looked to accelerate but then injured himself in the 17th over and retired. The loss of both Rahul and Sharma impacted the Indian innings, and they lost all momentum on a slowing wicket.

Shreyas Iyer smacked 33 off 31 balls, including a four and two sixes, but couldn’t push the score past the 170-mark. Manish Pandey scored 11 not out off four balls, with a four and a six.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Chilly winds in Punjab, Haryana; Narnaul coldest at 2.2 deg C

Cold waves swept most parts of Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, with the minimum temperature in Narnaul settling at 2.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal. The minimum temperature in Hisar was recorded at 3 degrees Celsius, Karnal ...

FACTBOX-Tennis-Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic

Factbox on Novak Djokovic, who beat Dominic Thiem 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 to claim a record-extending eighth Australian Open title on Sunday. Age 32Nation Serbia Seeding 2World ranking 2 Grand Slam titles 17 Australian Open 2008, 2011, 2012, 20...

Researchers find people with eating disorders more prone to exercise addiction

According to a recent study, people with eating disorders are nearly four times more likely to find themselves hooked to working out. It revealed an interesting fact related to people suffering from eating disorders that there is a signific...

FACTBOX-Tennis-List of Australian Open men's singles champions

List of Australian Open mens singles champions since the event began in 1905 Australian unless stated 2020 Novak Djokovic bt Dominic Thiem 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-42019 Djokovic Serbia bt Rafa Nadal Spain 6-3 6-2 6-3 2018 Roger Federer Switzerlan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020