Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spirited Trau earn a point against Gokulam Kerala in Kozhikode

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kozhikode
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 22:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 22:28 IST
Spirited Trau earn a point against Gokulam Kerala in Kozhikode
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

FC of Imphal earned a point against Gokulam Kerala after playing out a 1-1 draw in an I-League fixture here on Sunday. Ugandan striker Henry Kisekka struck his fifth goal of this season in the 22nd minute but it was neutralized by a spectacular strike from Krishnananda Singh in the 52nd minute of the game.

Following this result, TRAU will hold their third position with 15 points from 10 games and Gokulam will be placed fourth with 14 having played one game fewer. Meanwhile, Gokulam remained unbeaten at home for all four games this season, while TRAU's unbeaten streak extends to five games including their four wins on the trot.

Both sides fielded an unchanged eleven and the home side was clearly better in the first half, both in terms of creating chances and holding possession. Gokulam was on with their build-up play from the word go but TRAU took a while to settled into their game of short and quick passes.

Diminutive Trinidadian midfielder Nathaniel Garcia broke away down the right flank in the 1st minute itself for the hosts, releasing Kisekka inside the box but it was miraculously saved by Mithun Samanta. There was another chance for Gokulam's Naocha Singh but his strike in the 8th minute missed the target by a whisker.

Gokulam took the lead off a short corner by their captain Marcus Joseph. The interception and clearance by the TRAU defense was not up to the mark and it only found its way to Mayakanan, who was rushing in from midfield. He relayed it back to an unmarked Joseph who had positioned himself inside the box. Joseph shot with his favored left-foot and the shot was well covered by Samanta, but on the rebound, it invited Kisekka, who was lurking to pounce, to tap it inside the goal.

The second half began in a similar fashion for Gokulam as the first, with Joseph hitting the TRAU left upright in the very first minute. But it was the league debutants who found their way back into the game thanks to their second-half substitute Joseph Olaleye, who was introduced at the expense of Naocha Singh.

Latching onto a ball on the right flank, the Nigerian left Gokulam's Muirang in his wake to drive inside the box and deliver a measured cross. Ubaid pulled off a couple of brilliant saves. First, when Krishnananda met the cross with a header followed by Emeka's shot which got deflected to the post. He was third-time unlucky though as Krishna got a second bite of the cherry and bulged the Gokulam net with his right foot.

Gokulam tried their best to get a winner. Marcus hit the post again in the 65th and a Kisekka curler in the 75th could not find the bottom corner. Gokulam coach Fernando Santiago Varela, in a last-ditch effort, made two changes, having brought on Shibil and Lalromawia for Mayakanan and Sebastian respectively, in the 85th minute but to no avail.

TRAU, to their credit, also did not sit back and pressed for a win themselves. Krishna was rested in the 78th for another Nigerian forward Joel Sunday who had two strikes from a distance but both went wide. Nathaniel Garcia was adjudged Hero of the Match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Telangana Minister Rama Rao to address meet at Harvard

Telangana Minister Rama Rao to address meet at Harvard Business School Hyderabad, Feb 2 PTI Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao has received an invitationto attend the India Conference which will be held atHarvard Business...

UPDATE 6-Police shoot man dead after London stabbing incident described as terrorism

Police shot dead a man in south London on Sunday after two people were stabbed in what police described as a terrorism-related incident. Some witnesses said the man had been armed with a machete. One described him as wearing silver canister...

CAA: Spiritual guru offers to mediate between govt, protesters

Renowned spiritual guru Sri M on Sunday expressed his willingness to mediate between the Centre and protesters over the Citizenship Amendment Act. Sri M, who was this year conferred with the Padma Bhushan Award for distinguished service of...

Dalits, the poor will also be hit by CAA, says CPI(M)

CPIM politburo member G Ramakrishnan on Sunday said the CAA should not be viewed only against Muslims but also against the Dalits, the poor and the downtrodden. Speaking to reporters here after inaugurating the one-crore signature campaign...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020