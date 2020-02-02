Left Menu
Report: 49ers' Lynch, Shanahan in line for new deals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 22:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 22:31 IST
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan are expected to receive new contracts in the upcoming offseason, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Sunday. Lynch and Shanahan signed matching six-year deals three years ago and have the 49ers one win away from the franchise's sixth Super Bowl title and first since the 1994 season.

San Francisco will have an opportunity to complete a magical season on Sunday when it faces the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. The 49ers' success in a relatively quick turnaround could prompt owner Jed York to reward Lynch and Shanahan, per the report.

"Again, I think it starts with culture," York said Saturday, per NBC Sports Bay Area. "Once you add talent and you get a little bit of luck in there, then you have an opportunity to be here. And when you have the opportunity, you have got to make the most of it and I hope we finish it." With Shanahan on the sideline, the 49ers lost their first nine games in the 2017 season before rebounding to finish with a 6-10 record. The team followed with a 4-12 mark in 2018 before experiencing a significant leap in 2019.

San Francisco posted a 13-3 mark this season to capture the NFC West title for the first time since 2012.

