Report: Brady could get $30M-plus offer from Patriots

  • Updated: 02-02-2020 23:35 IST
  • Created: 02-02-2020 23:35 IST
The New England Patriots are willing to offer quarterback Tom Brady more than $30 million to entice him to return for the 2020 season, NFL Netwok's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. Brady will become a free agent in March and has said he is "open-minded" about exploring offers in free agency. And money alone might not be enough to get the six-time Super Bowl-winning QB, who will turn 43 before the season starts, to play a 21st season in Foxborough, Mass.

Rapoport said Brady will want the Patriots to surround him with better weapons on offense. Last season, he didn't have Rob Gronkowski, who retired. The Patriots also released veteran wideout Josh Gordon and signed Antonio Brown, only to cut him after one week when reports of sexual misconduct surfaced. Reports have emerged about the other teams that could make a play for Brady.

One is the Las Vegas Raiders, who could offer a better run and receiving game than the Patriots, as well as an offensive line anchored by offensive tackle Trent Brown. Brady was spotted chatting with Raiders owner Mark Davis last month at UFC 246. ESPN's Adam Schefter said Sunday that Brady and Raiders coach Jon Gruden have a good relationship and that Gruden wants to pursue him.

Rapoport said the Los Angeles Chargers, who appear to be moving on from veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, and the Tennessee Titans also are expected to make overtures to Brady. Tennessee must decide whether to place the franchise tag on quarterback Ryan Tannehill before the start of free agency, Rapoport said. Any potential landing spot for Brady also must be willing to make space for the TB12 workout facility the quarterback has credited for his longevity in the league, according to the report.

Brady often played below market value in New England. Last season, he signed a $23 million deal, still well below the 2019 earnings of Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, who is being paid an average of $35 million a year. Brady is a three-time NFL Most Valuable Player and a 14-time Pro Bowl selection. In 2019, he posted a 12-4 record, completing 60.8 percent of his passes for 4,057 yards with 24 receptions and eight interceptions.

The Titans eliminated the Patriots from the postseason in the wild-card round. --Field Level Media

