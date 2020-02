Report: Chargers sign Lynn to multi-year extension

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn signed an extension this past week that leaves him with "multiple years on his contract," a source told ESPN. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news on Sunday, however, it was not known exactly how many years were added to the contract.

The Chargers have yet to officially announce the deal for Lynn, who was set to head into the final season of his four-year contract in 2020. Lynn, 51, owns a 26-22 record in three seasons with the Chargers. Los Angeles lost six of its last seven games in 2019 to finish with a 5-11 mark.

