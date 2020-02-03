Left Menu
Williams the difference as Hurricanes top Canucks in shootout

Williams the difference as Hurricanes top Canucks in shootout
Justin Williams provided the winning marker in a shootout for the second time in his four games since returning to action, lifting the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-3 victory against the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Sunday afternoon. Williams was the third Carolina shooter after each side had converted once in the shootout. When Hurricanes goalie James Reimer stopped Bo Horvat's attempt, the team secured the victory.

Nino Niederreiter, Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov scored for Carolina in regulation. Teuvo Teraivainen also was good in the shootout for the Hurricanes.

Elias Pettersson scored two goals and Tyler Myers added the other in regulation for the Canucks, who had a five-game winning streak end. Pettersson also converted in the shootout. Reimer stopped 32 shots in the final game of Carolina's five-game homestand (3-1-1), and Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko made 29 saves.

When Williams returned to action on Jan. 19 after an abbreviated retirement, he produced a shootout-winning tally in his first game. In the next game, he scored two goals, so his impact has been significant in a limited window of time. Svechnikov's go-ahead goal in the third period came as he made a burst down the right side and passed three Vancouver players on the way to unloading the shot.

Pettersson's tying goal came with 10:54 remaining in the third period and gave him 23 goals this season. Pettersson's first goal of the day came 4:25 into the game, delivering after the puck was loose in front of the net. Niederreiter's goal followed early in the second period as he collected the puck in the slot and made a spinning move to shoot.

The teams combined for only 13 shots in the third period. The Canucks went with Demko in the net even though Jacob Markstrom, who played Saturday against the New York Islanders, had blanked the Hurricanes earlier this season.

The Hurricanes play their next four games on the road. --Field Level Media

