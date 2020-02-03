Services Sports Control Board win 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship

Left Menu
Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) were crowned champions of the 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020 (A Division) after defeating Air India Sports Promotion Board (AISPB) 3-1 here at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 08:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 08:11 IST
Hockey India logo. Image Credit: ANI

Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) were crowned champions of the 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020 (A Division) after defeating Air India Sports Promotion Board (AISPB) 3-1 here at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium on Sunday. Petroleum Sports Promotion Board beat Punjab & Sind Bank 3-1 to clinch the bronze medal.

SSCB and AISPB played an interesting match in the summit clash. Both sides were neck and neck in the first half but failed to find a way to break the 0-0 deadlock. SSCB gained momentum in the third quarter and scored three goals in quick succession. AISPB found the back of the net early in the fourth quarter, but they couldn't capitalise on the momentum to level the scores before full-time. Rahul Kumar Rajbhar (33'), Jobanpreet Singh (43') and Ajinkya Jadhav (45') scored for SSCB, while Vishnu Singh (47') netted the only goal for AISPB.

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board registered a comprehensive victory over Punjab & Sind Bank in the bronze medal match. PSPB were in control throughout the match after taking the lead in the 10th minute through a field goal. Punjab & Sind Bank tried to forge a fightback with a goal in the third quarter, however, PSPB ensured that they stayed in the lead and eventually walked off the field as winners. Roshan Minz (10'), Armaan Qureshi (18') and captain Tushar Khandker (39') found the back of the net for PSPB, while Parvinder Singh (42') scored the only goal for Punjab & Sind Bank. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

