Chiefs, Ravens early Super Bowl LV favorites

  • Tampa
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 08:48 IST
  • Created: 03-02-2020 08:46 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

The Kansas City Chiefs are the early favorites to go back-to-back and win Super Bowl LV in Tampa by the majority of U.S. sportsbooks. The Chiefs, who rallied to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on Sunday in Super Bowl LIV, are being offered at +600 by DraftKings, PointsBet and PlaySugarHouse and +650 by FanDuel.

The Baltimore Ravens are second at +800 by each of the books except for FanDuel, who have lower odds on the Ravens at +700. Of the four books, only PointsBet is offering the 49ers (+700) lower than the Ravens. William Hill is taking a different tact, offering each of the three as co-favorites at +700 as of Sunday.

Where all five books agree is on the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots -- two teams with future Hall of Fame quarterbacks still facing unsettled 2020 situations -- who are being offered at the next lowest odds. The Saints are No. 4 across the board: +1000 by PointsBet and William Hill and +1200 by DraftKings, FanDuel and PlaySugarHouse.

The Patriots are +1200 at William Hill and +1400 at DraftKings, FanDuel, PointsBet and PlaySugarHouse. Saints quarterback Drew Brees has yet to officially announce whether he will play in 2020, while Patriots quarterback Tom Brady intends to play but is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

The Washington Redskins have the longest odds to win Super Bowl LV by DraftKings and PlaySugarHouse at +15000 as well as PointsBet (+20000), while William Hill is offering the longest odds on the Cincinnati Bengals (+12500). FanDuel is offering equal +15000 odds on the Bengals, Redskins and Miami Dolphins. Among the five books, PointsBet was the only one as of Sunday offering a prop bet -- a -110 moneyline on the New York Giants with a 6.5 over/under on total wins during the 2020 regular season.

Super Bowl LV Odds (PointsBet): Kansas City Chiefs: +600

San Francisco 49ers: +700 Baltimore Ravens: +800

New Orleans Saints: +1000 New England Patriots: +1400

Dallas Cowboys: +1800 Green Bay Packers: +1800

Philadelphia Eagles: +1800 Los Angeles Rams: +2000

Minnesota Vikings: +2000 Pittsburgh Steelers: +2000

Seattle Seahawks: +2000 Los Angeles Chargers: +2500

Tennessee Titans: +2500 Buffalo Bills: +3000

Chicago Bears: +3000 Cleveland Browns: +3000

Houston Texans: +3000 Indianapolis Colts: +3000

Atlanta Falcons: +3300 Detroit Lions: +4000

Carolina Panthers: +5000 Jacksonville Jaguars: +5000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +5000 Arizona Cardinals: +8000

Denver Broncos: +8000 Las Vegas Raiders: +8000

Cincinnati Bengals: +10000 New York Giants: +10000

New York Jets: +10000 Miami Dolphins: +20000

Washington Redskins: +20000

