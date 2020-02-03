NFL-Chiefs QB Mahomes named Super Bowl MVP after win over 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl on Sunday after leading his team to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL's championship game.

The 24-year-old Mahomes ran in one touchdown and threw a pair of touchdowns as the Chiefs rallied back from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit.

