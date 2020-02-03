NFL-Chiefs QB Mahomes named Super Bowl MVP after win over 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl on Sunday after leading his team to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL's championship game.
The 24-year-old Mahomes ran in one touchdown and threw a pair of touchdowns as the Chiefs rallied back from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kansas City Chiefs
- San Francisco ers
- NFL