Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-NFL-Comeback masters Kansas City end 50-year Super Bowl drought

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 09:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 09:34 IST
UPDATE 2-NFL-Comeback masters Kansas City end 50-year Super Bowl drought
Image Credit: Flickr

The Kansas City Chiefs ended a half-century Super Bowl drought with a dramatic 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a breathtaking finish to the National Football League's 100th season. With the Chiefs trailing 20-10 in the fourth quarter, quarterback Patrick Mahomes engineered three scoring drives in just over five minutes, hitting Travis Kelce and Damien Williams with short touchdown passes to take the lead.

Williams then raced 38 yards for the clinching score, sparking wild celebration for long-suffering Chiefs fans who had not seen their team hoist the Lombardi trophy since their victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV. "We never lost faith, I mean that's the biggest thing," said Mahomes. "Everybody on this team, no one had their head down and we believed in each other and that's what we preached all year long ... we found a way to get it in the end.

"Those guys around us, the leaders of this team, they have the mindset that we never give up. "We're going to fight to the end."

San Francisco had looked well on their way to a first Super Bowl in 25 years, holding a 10-point advantage and with time running down, but few leads are ever safe from Mahomes and the explosive Chiefs offense. In the divisional playoffs, the Chiefs fought back from 24-0 down to beat the Houston Texans and then erased a 10-0 Tennessee Titans advantage in the AFC championship.

The 24-year-old Mahomes becomes the second-youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl adding to his credentials as the NFL's next superstar. Mahomes, who completed 26 of 42 attempts for 286 yards and two touchdowns, appeared out of sorts for nearly three quarters of the game but stepped up and took charge when it mattered to earn the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player (MVP) honours.

Mahomes is the youngest to win both the NFL and Super Bowl MVP awards. The win was also validation for Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who had more career regular-season wins (207) than any coach without a Super Bowl win until Sunday. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Maxwell named skipper for BBL's Team of the Tournament

Melbourne Stars all-rounder Maxwell has been named as skipper of the Big Bash Leagues BBL Team of the Tournament on Monday. Maxwells side has qualified for the playoffs and will face Sydney Thunder to book a spot in the final. On the other ...

UPDATE 1-Maldives bans travellers from China over virus fears, minister says

The Maldives has banned travellers arriving from China as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of coronavirus, the tourism minister of the Indian Ocean islands said on Monday. More than 280,000 Chinese tourists visited the luxury ho...

Bakingo bakes love and romance with its Valentine's Day cakes

Gurugram Haryana India, Feb 3 ANI PRNewswire Steal the heart of a beloved one with the scrumptious lovebite from Bakingo. Over 100 per cent cupid-approved cakes are available at a single click. Bakingo is all set to bind hearts in sweet lov...

Al Pacino wants to play Hamlet

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino says he would like to play Hamlet someday as it is one of those characters he hasnt dealt with yet. The 79-year-old actor said though he always had an inkling towards essaying the Shakespearean character, he migh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020