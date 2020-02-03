Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chiefs' Mahomes named Super Bowl MVP after comeback

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Miami
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 09:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 09:53 IST
Chiefs' Mahomes named Super Bowl MVP after comeback
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla., after rallying his Kansas City Chiefs from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV. Mahomes threw for 141 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, overcoming a pair of interceptions in the first 18 minutes of the second half that left the Chiefs down 20-10. His 1-yard toss to Travis Kelce with 6:13 to play brought the Chiefs within three, and his 5-yard pass to Damien Williams put Kansas City ahead for good with 2:44 left.

The 24-year-old became the second-youngest quarterback ever to win a Super Bowl, behind only Ben Roethlisberger in Super Bowl XL. He is the third quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP despite throwing multiple interceptions, joining Terry Bradshaw (three INTs in Super Bowl XIV) and Tom Brady (two in Super Bowl XLIX). "Coach (Andy) Reid told me after both of 'em to keep firing," Mahomes said of the interceptions on the Fox broadcast. "Keep believing and keep firing."

According to Fox, Mahomes is the youngest player ever to win regular-season MVP (which he did in 2018) and Super Bowl MVP. He finished the game 26 of 42 for 286 yards, two touchdowns passing, one rushing and the interceptions. His 1-yard run on an option play was the game's first touchdown, giving the Chiefs a 7-3 lead with 31 seconds left in the first quarter.

Mahomes was sacked four times and hit eight times, but he wriggled out of pressure on several occasions. His 44-yard pass to Tyreek Hill on third-and-15 with 7:13 left jump-started the first of the fourth-quarter touchdown drives. The Chiefs became the first team in NFL history to overcome double-digit deficits in three postseason games en route to the Super Bowl title.

The other contender for MVP honors was Williams, who finished with 17 carries for 104 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown that put the game away with 1:12 to play. Williams also had four receptions for 29 yards and the game-winning receiving touchdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Stranded tourists airlifted in New Zealand as rains lash Milford Sound

Authorities were preparing on Monday to airlift a busload of stranded tourists from New Zealands remote Milford Sound region after torrential rains cut road access to the popular tourist destination. A state of emergency has been declared a...

UPDATE 1-Financial market website Zero Hedge knocked off Twitter over coronavirus story

Twitter Inc has banned financial market website Zero Hedge from the social media platform after it published an article linking a Chinese scientist to the outbreak of the fast-spreading coronavirus last week.Zero Hedge said it received a no...

Maxwell named skipper for BBL's Team of the Tournament

Melbourne Stars all-rounder Maxwell has been named as skipper of the Big Bash Leagues BBL Team of the Tournament on Monday. Maxwells side has qualified for the playoffs and will face Sydney Thunder to book a spot in the final. On the other ...

UPDATE 1-Maldives bans travellers from China over virus fears, minister says

The Maldives has banned travellers arriving from China as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of coronavirus, the tourism minister of the Indian Ocean islands said on Monday. More than 280,000 Chinese tourists visited the luxury ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020