Chiefs' Mahomes named Super Bowl MVP after comeback

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla., after rallying his Kansas City Chiefs from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV. Mahomes threw for 141 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, overcoming a pair of interceptions in the first 18 minutes of the second half that left the Chiefs down 20-10. His 1-yard toss to Travis Kelce with 6:13 to play brought the Chiefs within three, and his 5-yard pass to Damien Williams put Kansas City ahead for good with 2:44 left.

"We never lost faith, I think that's the biggest thing," Mahomes said afterward on Fox. "Everybody on this team, no one had their head down, and we believed in each other. That's what we preached all year long." The 24-year-old became the second-youngest quarterback ever to win a Super Bowl, behind only Ben Roethlisberger in Super Bowl XL. He is the third quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP despite throwing multiple interceptions, joining Terry Bradshaw (three INTs in Super Bowl XIV) and Tom Brady (two in Super Bowl XLIX).

"Coach (Andy) Reid told me after both of 'em to keep firing," Mahomes said of the interceptions on the Fox broadcast. "Keep believing and keep firing. "... I'm just glad our guys kept fighting and we found a way to get it in the end."

According to Fox, Mahomes is the youngest player ever to win regular-season MVP (which he did in 2018) and Super Bowl MVP. He finished the game 26 of 42 for 286 yards, two touchdowns passing, one rushing and the interceptions. His 1-yard run on an option play was the game's first touchdown, giving the Chiefs a 7-3 lead with 31 seconds left in the first quarter.

Mahomes was sacked four times and hit eight times, but he wriggled out of pressure on several occasions. His 44-yard pass to Tyreek Hill on third-and-15 with 7:13 left jump-started the first of the fourth-quarter touchdown drives. The Chiefs became the first team in NFL history to overcome double-digit deficits in three postseason games en route to the Super Bowl title.

The other contender for MVP honors was Williams, who finished with 17 carries for 104 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown that put the game away with 1:12 to play. Williams also had four receptions for 29 yards and the game-winning receiving touchdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.