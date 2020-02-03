Rugby-Ireland sweating on Ringrose finger injury

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose could miss his team's next two Six Nations matches against Wales and England after sustaining a suspected broken finger in Saturday's 19-12 home win over Scotland, British media reported. Ringrose, replaced at halftime by Leinster team-mate Robbie Henshaw, was pictured following the contest with his left thumb heavily strapped.

The Irish Rugby Football Union is expected to provide a fitness update later on Monday, the BBC said. A fracture could rule Ringrose out of matches against Wales on Feb. 8 and England on Feb. 23, with Munster's Chris Farrell and Ulster duo Stuart McCloskey and Will Addison the replacement options for coach Andy Farrell.

Ireland conclude their campaign with matches against Italy and France next month.

