Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-After starting with nothing, Djokovic determined to end up on top

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 11:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 11:38 IST
Tennis-After starting with nothing, Djokovic determined to end up on top

Driven by having started out in life with "literally nothing", Novak Djokovic is determined to end up as the man with the most Grand Slam singles titles when he finally hangs up his racket.

The Serbian claimed his 17th when he beat Austrian Dominic Thiem to win an eighth Australian Open title at Melbourne Park on Sunday. That put him third on the list behind Swiss great Roger Federer, who has won 20, and Spaniard Rafa Nadal, who has 19.

Djokovic said he was mindful that he, 38-year-old Federer and 33-year-old Nadal were being hunted down by a younger generation of players led Thiem, Alex Zverev, Stephanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev. The 32-year-old says, however, that careful career management will mean he can keep challenging for the game's major prizes and said finishing with more of them than Federer and Nadal was his goal.

"I'm not going to lie to you and say it's not, of course it is," the world number one told reporters in Melbourne's Botanic Gardens on Monday. "I understand that I'm not in my twenties so obviously things are a bit different and I have to be just more precise and more organized in my preparations for the Grand Slam and prioritise these tournaments.

"I'm thrilled to be in a position to be in the mix for most Grand Slam titles at this stage of my career and professionally that's what matters the most." Forced to come from 2-1 down for the first time in an Australian Open final to beat Thiem on Sunday, Djokovic told the post-match news conference that his hunger for success came from growing up in a time of conflict and privation.

"My upbringing was in Serbia during several wars during '90s," he said. "(It was a) difficult time, (there was an) embargo in our country where we had to wait in line for bread, milk, water, some basic things in life.

"That probably has been my foundation, the very fact that I came from literally nothing and difficult life circumstances together with my family and with my people. "Going back to that, reminding myself where I came from always inspires me, motivates me to push even harder.

"That's probably one of the reasons why I managed to find that extra gear or necessary mental strength to overcome challenges when they present themselves," Djokovic added another A$4.12 million ($2.84 million) to his considerable fortune on Sunday but said it would not be until he retired that he would have time to appreciate what he had managed to do on the tennis court.

"I will probably understand more fully all these achievements when I retire and have a little more time and space," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

All-weather bowling attack, improved batting overseas make India formidable: Mike Hesson

An all-weather bowling attack and batsmens improved ability against pacers in overseas conditions have made India a formidable unit across formats, feels former New Zealand head coach Mike Hesson. Hesson, who will take charge of Royal Chall...

Pakistan resumes flights from coronavirus-hit China

Pakistan on Monday resumed flights from coronavirus-hit China after two planes from the country landed at the airport in Islamabad. Pakistan had suspended flights from China till February 2 after the World Health Organisation declared the o...

Third case of coronavirus tested positive in Kerala: Health Minister KK Shailaja

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Monday said that the third case of coronavirus tested positive in Kasargod, Kerala. Today one more case has tested positive from Kasaragod. The patient is under treatment in Kanjangad District Hospital ...

Third coronavirus case reported from India

In the third novel coronavirus case reported in India, another Keralite student who returned from Wuhan university on Monday tested positive for the infection, Health Minister KK Shailaja said here on Monday.The student is in an isolation w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020