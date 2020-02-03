Left Menu
Sports News Roundup: Sweet Super Bowl success worth the 50-year; Kobe Bryant honored with a moment of silence and more

File photo Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Chiefs QB Mahomes named Super Bowl MVP after winning over 49ers

If Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes still had any doubters going into the Super Bowl, he silenced them on Sunday. Mahomes was named the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl after leading Kansas City to a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers, running in one touchdown and passing for two more to rally the Chiefs from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Yankees manager Boone on the money with Super Bowl prediction

Aaron Boone is the manager of Major League Baseball's New York Yankees but it appears he is also an American football expert after correctly predicting the result of Sunday's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. "I'm going w the Chiefs. 31-20," Boone tweeted ahead of the game in Miami.

Sweet Super Bowl success worth the 50-year wait for Chiefs

With a Super Bowl drought stretching five decades finally behind them, the confetti falling from above, and throngs of elated fans in front of them, one thing was clear for the Kansas City Chiefs: winning was well worth the wait. Coming back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter, Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on Sunday in front of a packed crowd overflowing with Chief's loyalists, who got to witness a dream 50 years in the making.

Native American advocates say the change to Chief's name, traditions overdue

When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, thousands of fans will see the culmination of five decades of striving for the NFL's ultimate stage: the Super Bowl. Advocates for Native Americans, meanwhile, say it will be a stark reminder of how far they have to go.

Campbell wins Walter Payton Man of the Year, Jackson is Most Valuable Player

Jacksonville Jaguars' Calais Campbell took home the Walter Payton Man of the Year prize on Saturday, while the National Football League's Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors went to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 12-year veteran defensive end Campbell won in recognition of his charitable work, primarily mentoring and educating children, while Jackson was the first player since New England Patriot Tom Brady in 2010 to be voted for unanimously for MVP.

Kobe Bryant honored with a moment of silence at Super Bowl

There was a moment of silence in honor of Kobe Bryant at the Super Bowl in Miami on Sunday following the death of the basketball great, his daughter Gianna, and seven other passengers in a helicopter crash in California a week ago. Prior to kickoff, players from both the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers stood at the 24-yard-line to honor Bryant, who wore the number 24 during much of his two-decade career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Djokovic puts down Thiem coup to win eighth Australian crown

Novak Djokovic endured a fierce challenge to his Melbourne Park reign before overhauling Dominic Thiem 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 in a thriller on Sunday to clinch an eighth Australian Open crown and reclaim the world number one ranking. Under siege for much of a riveting four-hour slog, the defending champion found himself behind after three sets for the first time in eight finals at Rod Laver Arena.

With Latin beat, J. Lo and Shakira project power of women at Super Bowl showcase

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought Latina star power to Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show, delivering a medley of pop hits and hip-shaking choreography on one of the world's glitziest stages. Latin artists Bad Bunny and J Balvin, in addition to Lopez's 11-year-old daughter, appeared as surprise guests in an extravaganza that signaled its Latin American influences from the onset, when Shakira greeted the stadium audience in Spanish with "Hola, Miami."

After leading Chiefs to Super Bowl win, the future belongs to Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs ended a 50-year Super Bowl drought with a dramatic 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a breathtaking finish to the NFL's 100th season that may have also revealed a new star to kick off the next century. The Chiefs' young quarterback Patrick Mahomes stepped onto America's biggest sporting stage and produced an enthralling fourth-quarter rally that even the 49ers grudgingly applauded.

Simpson surges to beat Finau in a playoff at Phoenix Open

Webb Simpson stormed from two shots back with two holes to play to win a sudden-death playoff with Tony Finau at the Phoenix Open golf tournament on Sunday. Simpson sank clutch birdies on his final three holes, including the first playoff hole, to claim the victory by a stroke over the hard-luck Finau.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

