Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blitzboks close gap on HSBC Sydney Rugby Sevens

Zain Davids scored out wide late in the second half, but that still left the Blitzboks two points short and hard as they tried, the final scoring act did not come, and Fiji could celebrate.

Blitzboks close gap on HSBC Sydney Rugby Sevens
Blitzboks captain, Stedman Gans, said the mistakes in the final will be remembered. Image Credit: Twitter(@SARugbymag)

The Springbok Sevens team on Sunday closed the gap on New Zealand in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series log and consolidated second spot after suffering an agonizing 12-10 defeat to Fiji in the final of the HSBC Sydney Sevens.

The Kiwi side is still top of the log with 76 points after four tournaments, with South Africa nine points behind on 67. France (56), who started the weekend in a joint-second spot with South Africa, dropped to third, followed by England (54), Fiji (53) and the USA (47).

The final was played in a downpour at Bankwest Stadium and this resulted in a tight affair that saw Fiji scoring twice in the first half. After Fiji scored an early converted try, JC Pretorius responded to cut the lead to just two points.

Fiji extended the lead with a well-worked move from a line-out to lead 12-5 at the break.

Zain Davids scored out wide late in the second half, but that still left the Blitzboks two points short and hard as they tried, the final scoring act did not come, and Fiji could celebrate.

Earlier in the day, South Africa qualified for the final by beating USA 19-12 and dominating Samoa 32-0 (match reports here (bit.ly/2S8QziS)).

The performance of the Blitzboks proved a huge improvement from last weekend and coach Neil Powell expressed his satisfaction with the overall effort but said the result in the final is hurting.

"That one hurts a bit because we did not sustain the excellent form we displayed in the first four matches of the tournament. We had some basics letting us down in the final and that was disappointing. We paid the price, unfortunately."

Powell paid credit to Fiji: "I thought we had control of the match till the end, but Fiji exploited our mistakes and they won. Our guys really deserve credit though with their effort this week. The final will be a negative, but there are so many positives for us from this weekend," the coach pointed out.

"We will be going into the next tournament with some confidence and momentum and that is a good thing."

Blitzboks captain, Stedman Gans, said the mistakes in the final will be remembered.

"We did improve a lot from last weekend and the way we improved was very positive. The final was a let-down though and we will have to look at ourselves again because we lost due to our mistakes. As a squad, we are improving though and I think we are on the up, which is a good thing."

The Blitzboks will return to their home base in Stellenbosch on Monday evening.

The next tournament of the World Series will be played in Los Angeles on 29 February and 1 March, followed by Vancouver a week later.

Three Blitzboks, JC Pretorius, Angelo Davids, and Selvyn Davids were named in the tournament Dream Team.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

WeWork India starts two new co-working centres in Mumbai, Bengaluru with 4,350 desks

Co-working major WeWork India, owned by realty firm Embassy Group, has expanded its operations by adding two new centres in Mumbai and Bengaluru comprising 4,350 seating capacities to meet growing demand of flexible workspace. In Mumbai, th...

Virus fears wipe $393 bln off China's stock market despite govt support moves

Investors erased 393 billion from Chinas benchmark stock index on Monday, sold the yuan and dumped commodities as fears about the spreading coronavirus and its economic impact drove selling on the first day of trade in China since the Lunar...

Malaysian flight to evacuate citizens from Wuhan, deliver gloves

Malaysia sent an AirAsia plane to Chinas Wuhan on Monday to bring back 141 people and also deliver 500,000 pairs of gloves to the country hit by the coronavirus epidemic, the National Disaster Management Agency said. All the passengers, inc...

FOREX-Safe-haven yen, Swiss franc dip as risk sentiment recovers

The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc weakened on Monday, retreating from multi-week highs against the dollar as fears surrounding the spread of coronavirus in China appeared to ebb for now. Chinese markets took a beating in the first trading ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020