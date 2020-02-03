Left Menu
Development News Edition

Our U-19 boys would do well against Pakistan: Zaheer

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 14:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 14:36 IST
Our U-19 boys would do well against Pakistan: Zaheer

Former India speedster Zaheer Khan is hopeful that the talented bunch of India juniors will bring their A game to the fore against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC U-19 World Cup semi-final on Tuesday. India have comprehensively beaten Australia by 74 runs in their quarter-final while Pakistan beat Afghanistan in another quarter-final.

"Well, the U-19 kids are doing very well. They have been in some tough situations and they have fought back from there, so that goes a long way in a tournament like (the) World Cup, when you are competing against different nations," Zaheer said at a promotional event. "When you are talk about India-Pakistan (matches) that brings out extra edge also to the whole competition. So I am sure the boys will be geared up for the big occasion and they will do well," Zaheer said at the National Cricket Club here.

He was speaking after interacting with the children, who are playing the 'MI Junior 2020', an inter-school cricket tournament, organized by four-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians. He also had words of praise for Yashashvi Jaiswal, who has been giving consistent starts to the India-U19 team, which will face Pakistan in the semi-final of the World Cup on Tuesday.

"He (Jaiswal) has been doing well. In domestic ODI competition also he has made that impact. So, I wish him all the luck and (he) has got the potential and at the moment (he is) serving for U19 Indian team. "So the team needs that (his services). It is about the team coming together and if he can spark that with a good start, nothing like that…," said Zaheer about Mumbai-boy Jaiswal.

The upcoming Indo-Pak contest also brought back memories for Zaheer, who first played Pakistan in the 2003 World Cup, co-incidentally held in South Africa. "For me, the World Cup, both 2003 and 2011, is something which was very special in terms of winning those matches and 2003 was the first time I was playing against Pakistan in an international scenario, so that was more memorable for me in terms of understanding how it goes in a match of that magnitude…," Zaheer said as he took trip down memory lane.

He also wished the India's women's team well, which will take part in the T20 World Cup. "They have been doing fantastically well. They have been superb with whatever opportunities they are getting, so World is another opportunity for them to go out there and inspire girls in our country," he said.

On the program, he said:"It is always good to interact with kids. I feel that grass-root structure is important and MI Junior is an effort in that direction. We started in one city and it is now extending to couple of more cities." PTI NRB KHS KHS

KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

China decries travel, visa measures taken against WHO advice on virus

China on Monday decried some countries for denying entry to people from Hubei province, at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, and cancelling of flights, as going against WHO recommendations not to take unnecessary or excessive measures...

Kashmir sees fall in minimum temperature

The minimum temperature across the Kashmir Valley on Monday plunged several degrees below freezing point, with Pahalgam recording the coldest day at minus 12.5 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus ...

"Goli Maro..." slogans at pro-CAA rally in Hyderabad

A group of people raised traitors should be shot slogans during a rally organised here as part of an event in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA by a local organisation. The city police launched an inquiry after one of the speake...

Calf injury rules Rohit out of NZ tour, Agarwal likely for ODIs; Rahul, Gill for Tests

In a blow to India, limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was on Monday ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand after sustaining a calf injury during the fifth T20 International in Mount Maunganui. Rohit retired ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020