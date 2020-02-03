Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Rugby-England must avoid media hype after France humbling: Woodward

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 15:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 15:12 IST
UPDATE 1-Rugby-England must avoid media hype after France humbling: Woodward

England must ignore the kind of pre-match comments that made them look "stupid" after a 24-17 defeat by France in their Six Nations opener on Sunday, former coach Clive Woodward said.

A lacklustre England lacked impact on the gain line and made several handling errors in their first test since being beaten 32-12 by South Africa in the World Cup final in November. "The time for talking is now over, England must respond to this through their actions," Woodward, who led England to World Cup glory in 2003, wrote in a column https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/rugbyunion/article-7958841/SIR-CLIVE-WOODWARD-Englands-magic-confidence-dismantled-saw-France-loss-coming.html for the Daily Mail.

"And stop this media hype which is nonsense and making them all look rather stupid ... England arrived with the wrong team and clearly haven't yet shaken off that depressing World Cup final result. "Given all that, I was surprised at the confidence pundits were showing in an England victory. It also demonstrated again the futility of all the pre-match talk of brutality and physicality and teaching France a few lessons."

Eddie Jones' side visit Scotland for their second match on Saturday. "As for becoming the best team ever and all that hyperbole, England should concentrate on becoming the best team for the next 80 minutes... then the next. That's what true champion teams do -- they never get ahead of themselves," he added.

"Saturday's trip to Murrayfield will be just as tough as this game and again, I make Scotland firm favourites." Former England flyhalf Stuart Barnes criticised skipper Owen Farrell for cutting a "frustrated and forlorn" figure in the first half.

"Yesterday offered, yet again, enough compelling evidence to suggest that Jones has appointed the wrong man to spearhead England's attempts to recover from World Cup disappointment." Barnes wrote in his column https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/sport/owen-farrell-lacks-calm-authority-needed-to-be-leader-of-men-lxf6zrpl8 for The Times newspaper. "Rugby isn't about the solitary general; it's supposedly chock full of leaders. All the more essential when the genie that is the Jones game plan is put back in the bottle by a team that rammed his inspirational words... down his throat.

"When England have been in a crisis situation, there hasn't been much in the way of guidance from their skipper."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Russia still concerned by militant attacks in Syria's Idlib - Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Monday it is still concerned about attacks by militants in Syrias Idlib region, where Turkish and Syrian forces have clashed in recent days.Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would continue to retaliate after S...

Long-term Investors Need to Identify Quality Businesses: Bay Capital

Siddharth Mehta, Founder, and CIO, Bay Capital said that though the budget has not been path-breaking, given the limited room for maneuver, the measures around the re-alignment on personal tax rates notwithstanding the removal of the exempt...

China decries travel, visa measures taken against WHO advice on virus

China on Monday decried some countries for denying entry to people from Hubei province, at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, and cancelling of flights, as going against WHO recommendations not to take unnecessary or excessive measures...

Kashmir sees fall in minimum temperature

The minimum temperature across the Kashmir Valley on Monday plunged several degrees below freezing point, with Pahalgam recording the coldest day at minus 12.5 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020