Left Menu
Development News Edition

FC Kolhapur City defeat Baroda FA for first win

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 16:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 16:50 IST
FC Kolhapur City defeat Baroda FA for first win

FC Kolhapur City registered their first Hero Indian Women's League (IWL) victory after overcoming Baroda Football Academy 2-0 at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Monday. Lhingneilam Kipgen opened Kolhapur's account on the 24th minute before Subhadra Sahu put them in cruise control on the 70th-minute mark.

The win might have arrived a little too late, with Kolhapur mathematically out for a semi-final place but Baroda had everything to play for and a win would have still kept them in contention. Their IWL dreams were dashed, however, with the first blow arriving in the 24th minute. Kipgen capitalised on a defensive miscue and latched onto a loose ball. With a flurry of Baroda legs closing her down, she got her shot away just in time and clinically to the keeper’s right, giving Afshan Ashiq very little chance.

Subhadra Sahu sealed the deal in the second half as she showed great instinct to react first to a rebound and followed up to double the advantage for her team. Baroda did little to monument a comeback as Kolhapur held on for the win. Both teams swap places in the Group A standings, with the winners rising to fourth with as many points, while Baroda dropped a place below to fifth.

Going into the final group stage fixture, either side will be out of contention for a place in the semi-final but will certainly have pride to play for.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

These people (AAP and Arvind Kejriwal) questioned Army on surgical strikes: PM Modi at Delhi rally.

These people AAP and Arvind Kejriwal questioned Army on surgical strikes PM Modi at Delhi rally....

Hegde's remarks show intellectual bankruptcy of BJP: Congress

BJP leader Anantkumar Hegdes remarks on the Mahatma Gandhi-led Independence movement reflected intellectual bankruptcy of the BJP leadership, Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat said here on Monday. Hegde, a former Union ministe...

Frost & Sullivan Evaluates Top Priorities in Digital Transformation for Global Companies

&#160;Frost Sullivans recent analysis, Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation, Global, 2019, measures the current use and future decision-making behavior toward IT and communications, monitors the status of digital transformatio...

Rose Valley: ED attaches Rs 70 cr assets of 3 entities, including one linked to SRK

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth over Rs 70 crore of three entities, including a company that owns actor Shah Rukh Khans IPL cricket team, in connection with its money laundering probe in the Rose Valley ponzi scam case...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020