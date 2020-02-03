Soccer-Morata injury leaves Atletico short on forwards

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has suffered a muscle injury in his right leg, the Spanish club said on Monday, leaving them short on forwards. Morata suffered the injury during the 1-0 derby defeat by Real Madrid on Saturday which left his side sixth and 13 points behind their rivals who are top of La Liga.

Atletico also has Diego Costa and Joao Felix sidelined ahead of upcoming league matches against Granada and Valencia and the Champions League clash with Liverpool on Feb. 18. Simeone's side tried to buy Edinson Cavani from Paris Saint-Germain in the winter transfer window but was unable to secure a deal for the Uruguayan, before re-signing winger Yannick Carrasco.

