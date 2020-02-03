Left Menu
Rohit Sharma ruled out of ODI, Test series against New Zealand due to injury

India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the ODI and Test series against New Zealand due to a calf injury.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 20:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 20:42 IST
India batsman Rohit Sharma (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the ODI and Test series against New Zealand due to a calf injury. Sharma sustained the injury during the fifth T20I against New Zealand on Sunday and is set to miss the remainder of the tour, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

The opening batsman played a knock of 60 runs in the match but was retired hurt in the 17th over, bowled by Ish Sodhi. Sharma did not return to the field afterward. India secured a seven-run victory in the match as the hosts failed to chase the target of 164 runs. Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets while Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur picked two wickets each to throttle New Zealand's batting line up.

With this victory, India clinched the five-match T20I series by 5-0. Both teams will now compete against each other in a three-match ODI series, starting from February 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

