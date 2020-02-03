Left Menu
Mahomes ready for long career with Chiefs

  • Updated: 03-02-2020 23:33 IST
  • Created: 03-02-2020 23:33 IST
Basking in the glow of a Super Bowl title, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he wants the opportunity to win many more championships while wearing a Chiefs uniform. Now eligible for a contract extension after playing three seasons, Mahomes, who earned the game's MVP honor, sounded ready to commit Monday morning.

"Obviously, I want to be in Kansas City for a long time," Mahomes said, according to ESPN. "I understand that and also I want to win a lot of football games here." There's no immediacy to getting a deal done. Mahomes' current contract runs through the 2020 season, with a team option for another season beyond that.

The 24-year old was 26-of-42 passing for 286 yards and two touchdowns in Super Bowl LIV while rallying the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers with 21 points in the fourth quarter. The NFL's 2018 MVP had 4,031 passing yards this season with 26 touchdowns. It was a statistical drop from 2018 when he threw for 5,097 yards and 50 TDs, but he had just five interceptions in the 2019 regular season and now has a trophy for his postseason work.

"For me, it's kind of letting that stuff handle itself," Mahomes said to ESPN about a contract extension. "I'm in a great organization. I have a great team ... working for me." He continued: "For me, it's about trusting those people and finding the best way to do it in order to have the best team around me."

After his first Super Bowl title in 21 seasons as a head coach, Andy Reid said that working with Mahomes has been enjoyable. "I've got this young quarterback over here that makes life easy," Reid said, according to ESPN. "Every day it's a pleasure to come to work and know that I have an opportunity to coach him and his teammates.''

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last month that Mahomes could sign the league's first $200 million contract. --Field Level Media

