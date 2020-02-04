Left Menu
Development News Edition

Horse racing-Churchill Downs to use new starting gate at 2020 Kentucky Derby

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 03:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 02:46 IST
Horse racing-Churchill Downs to use new starting gate at 2020 Kentucky Derby

A new custom-made 20-stall starting gate will be in place for the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby in May to ensure a uniform start for the largest field in American horse racing, Churchill Downs said on Monday. The gate, which is being designed and constructed by Australian-based Steriline Racing, will eliminate the wide gap between post position No. 14 in the standard gate and No. 15 in the auxiliary gate, Churchill Downs said in a news release.

"We believe that a new custom-made, 20-stall starting gate will deliver a clean start for all horses and enhance safety for horses and riders in the Kentucky Derby," said Mike Ziegler, executive director of racing for Churchill Downs Incorporated. The new gate, which is due to arrive in early April, will be utilized exclusively for the Kentucky Derby while the standard starting gate will continue to be used for all other races.

Starting gates have been used for racing at Churchill Downs since 1930, with the first closed electronically-operated 14-stall starting gate introduced in 1941. A six-stall 'auxiliary starting gate', which was attached to the 14-horse starting gate, was first used in 1942.

The Kentucky Derby will take place on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

United Airlines suspending U.S.-bound mainland China flights a day earlier

United Airlines said on Monday it will move up its temporary suspension of U.S.-bound flights from mainland China by one day to Tuesday.The airline, which is the last U.S. airline still conducting China flights, on Friday said it planned to...

Motor racing-Hamilton is good but he's not God, says Verstappen

Max Verstappen believes he can thwart Lewis Hamiltons bid for a seventh Formula One title this season if Red Bull give him the tools to do the job.The 22-year-old Dutch driver won three races last year, finishing third overall in the champi...

Caps, Ovechkin try to get back on track vs. Kings

The Washington Capitals will be trying to bounce back from a tough loss while the visiting Los Angeles Kings continue trying to find their way with a rebuilding group when the teams meet on Tuesday night. Washington is coming off a 4-3 loss...

UPDATE 3-Alphabet shares fall as Google misses on sales, debuts YouTube revenue

Google-parent Alphabet Incs worst fourth-quarter revenue growth since 2015 sent shares down nearly 5 on Monday, overshadowing the disclosure for the first time of YouTube advertising revenue. Revenue from Googles cloud service rose 53 to 2....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020