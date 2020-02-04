Panthers make TE Olsen’s release official

The Carolina Panthers officially released veteran tight end, Greg Olsen, on Monday, according to NFL Network. Olsen, who turns 35 in March and had one year left on his contract, is now free to make another career move, which could include with another NFL team or possibly in broadcasting. He recently has worked for Fox Sports as a pregame studio host, but previously indicated he would like to continue playing.

The Panthers announced Thursday that a mutual decision to part ways was made. "Today, I had the opportunity to sit down with (general manager) Marty Hurney and have a great conversation regarding my future with the organization," Olsen said Thursday in the team's news release. "The team and I are both on the same page that it is best we go in different directions for now. ...

"On the field, I will always cherish the nine seasons we shared together. The wins, the losses, standing at midfield holding the Halas Trophy as NFC champs. The reality of going to the Super Bowl (in the 2014 season) was beyond words, as was the disappointment of falling short." Olsen ranks fifth in NFL history among tight ends with 718 receptions and 8,444 receiving yards. He was the first tight end in NFL history to post three straight 1,000-yard seasons when he did so from 2014-16.

Olsen was a first-round choice in 2007 (31st overall) by the Chicago Bears, and he spent his first four NFL seasons there, then was acquired by the Panthers before the 2011 season. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Olsen topped 800 yards in five straight seasons with the streak halting in 2017 when he was limited to seven games due to an injury to his right foot.

