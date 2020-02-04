Left Menu
Development News Edition

Streaking Bruins take aim at Canucks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 06:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 05:30 IST
Streaking Bruins take aim at Canucks
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLBruins)

The Boston Bruins look to continue their hot play coming off the All-Star break as they host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. The Bruins have won both their games since returning to action, including a 6-1 drubbing of the Minnesota Wild on the road Saturday. Boston has won four of five overall.

The Canucks had a five-game winning streak snapped last time out when they lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. After Tuesday, Vancouver wraps up a five-game road trip Thursday at Minnesota before returning home for six straight. The Bruins and Canucks face off for the first time this season before meeting again in Vancouver on Feb. 22. Boston has lost three straight in the series.

The Bruins are an NHL-best 17-2-9 at home this season. They will travel to Chicago for the second end of a back-to-back Wednesday night. After an uneven start to January that ended in a 6-3-2 mark for the month, Boston got February off on the right foot with its rout of the Wild.

Bruins defenseman Torey Krug led the way with a two-goal, two-assist night. "I had a lot of chances," said Krug. "Obviously you feel good when the puck's finding your stick, but it was a fun night."

David Pastrnak scored the third of three power-play goals in the second period of the blowout to extend his league lead to a career-high-matching 38. The marker was the Bruins' league-leading 47th on the man advantage this season (27.2 percent), three ahead of the Canucks in third. "A lot of good things," said Pastrnak. "Special teams came up huge. Tonight, PK was unbelievable (four penalties killed). It's obviously nice, one of those games."

The Canucks were having plenty of those games during their winning streak before it came to a halt Sunday. Even in that contest, Vancouver got a tying goal from Elias Pettersson at 9:06 of the third period to send the game past regulation. "I'm sure we will look back and say we're happy to get a point, but everyone in here is competitive and we expect to get two every night," said goaltender Thatcher Demko, who made 29 saves. "Hard-fought game from the guys. I'm really proud of handling the ebbs and flows of that one."

On Monday afternoon, Vancouver center J.T. Miller was named the NHL's Third Star of the Week after putting up seven points (three goals, four assists) in four games during the period. Miller's 53 points this season (20 goals, 33 assists) are five short of his career-high. "I think we have a lot of confidence right now," said Miller after Sunday's loss. "When you're winning, that confidence is there. We've in this stretch that we're playing pretty well in, and it doesn't matter. We try not to change our game if we're winning or losing."

The Canucks have been an uneven 13-13-2 on the road this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

'Indian presence in Afghanistan and US rhetoric exacerbate Pak fears of encirclement'

Indias diplomatic and commercial presence in Afghanistan, along with the USs rhetorical support to it, exacerbates Pakistani fears of encirclement, a Congressional report has said. The security establishment of Pakistan, which has long-runn...

TDP, BJP, PDF finalise their members for Select Committee to study bills on three-capital decision

The Telugu Desam Party TDP, Progressive Democratic Front PDF and the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP have finalised their members names for the Select Committee to study the two bills on the three-capital decision and decentralisation of Amarava...

G7 health ministers agree on coordinated approach to coronavirus

Health ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrial nations agreed to coordinate their response to dealing with the coronavirus in a conference call on Monday, the German Health Ministry said.The ministers agreed to coordinate - as ...

Seattle City Council passes resolution against CAA, NRC

The Seattle City Council, one of the most powerful city councils in the US, on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning Indias recently-enacted Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the National Register of Citizens NRC. Reaffirming Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020